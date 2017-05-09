Canadian musician channels Joni Mitchell

In an era when so much of what passes for music is artificially manufactured, Leif Vollebekk stands out. The Montreal native's new album, “Twin Solitude,” is a quiet and contemplative release, brimming with vibrant songs that are sonically arresting. Like his fellow Canadian Joni Mitchell, Vollebekk connects with listeners on multiple levels: musically, lyrically and emotionally.

Question: “Twin Solitude” seems like a record that demands a listener's attention. Was that your intent?

Answer: On my other records my intent was for people to listen, and I even was a bit cavalier with the sound: I wanted it to be a little abrasive and people to have to listen to the lyrics. … But on this record I wanted the sound to be rich enough that if you didn't care for the lyrics, you could ignore them and just hear them as a fat piece of music. I just wanted it to be something you could put on and forget it's on. So when people tell me they stop what they're doing to listen, I thought it would have the opposite effect.

Q: There's a rich emotional content to this album, reminiscent of Joni Mitchell's music. Was it an emotional record for you to make?

A: I was looking for a producer and I couldn't find one, so I had to become the producer. The songs are emotional, but when you form them you need to think about the music; you can't be thinking about the lyrics too much. So I found this record didn't take that much emotion for me to perform. In the past I used to get myself in the right mood and try to re-create the emotion I had when I was writing the song, to re-create that feeling in the performance. Most of the songs have a kind of energy that I feel naturally — I wouldn't call it an emotion, maybe more of my personality. With lyrics, when you stay out of the way, then you hear the words for what they mean.

Q: It seems like my perceptions of the record are different from yours.

A: They're not — I want people to have an emotional response to the record. I have emotions and they are in there, I just try to stay out of the way. You can't force it. If you were happy to see someone you wouldn't go out of your way to show that you are happy, you would probably just radiate that and feel that and they would notice.

Q: You're a self-taught musician who learned to play music on instruments that once belonged to your grandfather. How does being self-taught influence your music?

A: Nobody ever told me how to do it, so I don't have anything to prove with my guitar and piano playing. I just want to hear things the way I want to hear them. I never got into a competitive place. … It's kind of funny, you're not supposed to use your thumb on the guitar for chords. I don't know if that's still true. But it allowed me to do all these other things. I can do open tunings playing the bass with my thumb. That's just what I wanted to do. I've never had anybody say if it's good technique or bad technique. But what I noticed that a lot of my friends studied classical music and they started sounding similar to each other because they would be learning the same thing. For some reason, that just seemed so awful.

Shows of Note

San Fermin, May 11, Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh's North Shore

Mixing any sound that even borders on classical music with pop often results in pretentious claptrap. But the Brooklyn-based band San Fermin navigates these two polar worlds with aplomb. The compositions of founder Ellis Ludwig-Leone adroitly mix saxophone, trumpet and violin with guitars and drums, resulting in lush chamber pop with heart. 412-237-8300 or warhol.org

Mastodon, May 12, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore

A couple of years ago, Mastodon singer guitarist Brent Hinds told the Guardian of London, “I've been trying to get Mastodon to not be such a heavy metal band.” Hinds also said he prefers the label classic rock. No matter how the band is classified, its new album “Emperor of Sand” will not disappoint fans of loud, aggressive rock played with skill and intelligence. Also on the bill: Eagles of Death Metal and Russian Circles. 412-229-5483 or promowestlive.com.

