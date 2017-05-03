Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Beatles coming to SiriusXM, 24 hours a day, 8 days a week

The Los Angeles Times | Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 12:06 p.m.
United Artists
The Beatles made history when they filmed “A Hard Day’s Night” in 1964.

Can't get enough of the Beatles? SiriusXM has a new station just for you.

The satellite radio company on May 2 announced the debut of the Beatles Channel, which will feature the band's entire catalog as well as solo albums and musicians inspired by the Fab Four.

“We've worked with The Beatles and Apple Corps Ltd. to create a channel that is as vital today as when the band's music was first recorded,” said Scott Greenstein, the company's president and chief content officer, in a statement. “The channel will be all-things-Beatles, 24/7. The soundtrack of our world, made by John, Paul, George and Ringo.”

In addition to music, the Beatles Channel will have regular shows and specials, including “Breakfast With the Beatles” with host Chris Carter, who has hosted the show on KLOS/95.5-FM in Los Angeles since 2006.

“I still remember the thrill of when we first heard our music on the radio,” Paul McCartney said in the statement. “But I don't think any of us would have imagined that we'd have our very own Beatles radio channel more than 50 years later.”

The Beatles join an elite group of musicians with dedicated channels on SiriusXM: Elvis Presley, Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam, the Grateful Dead and, as of September, Garth Brooks.

SiriusXM also features a variety of stations programmed with the influence of certain artists in mind, including Frank Sinatra, Jimmy Buffett, Tom Petty, Ozzy Osbourne and Willie Nelson.

The Beatles Channel debuts at 9:09 a.m. May 18 on SiriusXM channel 18, just eight days before the 50th anniversary of the band's classic album “Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.”

