Music

Halsey coming to Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena in October

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 1:21 p.m.

Updated 57 minutes ago

When Halsey came to Pittsburgh's Stage AE last year, people lined up for hours outside of the North Side venue to get into the show.

Now, more fans will have to see the singer-songwriter when she comes to PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Oct. 10. The tour, which starts in September, will be in support of her upcoming album. “Hopeless fountain kingdom” is due out June 2.

Halsey's newest song “Eyes Closed” will debut May 4 on Apple Music's “Beats 1” show, and she'll appear later in the day on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” where she'll perform the single “Now or Never” from the new album.

Tickets for the Pittsburgh show go on sale at 10 a.m. March 12. Details: 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

Getty Images
Halsey speaks onstage at the Planned Parenthood 100th Anniversary Gala at Pier 36 on May 2, 2017 in New York City.
James Knox | Tribune-Review
Friends (from left) Hannah Bortmas, 17 from Cranberry, Rachel Love, 16 from Cranberry, Madi Doty, 15 from Cranberry and Samantha Sybo, 15 from Bellevue chat as they sit in second position of the line for Halsey tickets Tuesday Aug. 9, 2016 on the sidewalk outside of Stage AE in the North Side.
