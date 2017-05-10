Samantha Fish brings new sound to cover songs for Blawnox show

Samantha Fish's new album, “Chills & Fever,” is an upbeat, cheery recording that is the equivalent of musical sunshine. The bright tones of the music and vocals mark the Kansas City native as a performer of great promise.

For Fish, who appears May 16 at Moondog's in Blawnox, the new songs are in contrast to her past releases.

“I've always had a bit of a darker thing on my records,” Fish says, “the subject matter, the way that I color things guitar-wise. I didn't set out to make a super-happy record. I think just the way it all came about with the horns, it does sound bright and shimmery. We were going for a soul/rock 'n' roll feel, and somewhere in there that's the foundation.”

Fish emerged in 2013 with the album “Black Wind Howlin'.” Drawing praise from Buddy Guy and Luther Dickinson, it appeared the blues genre was seeing the birth of a photogenic and talented star.

But not so fast. Since her debut, Fish's music has evolved to reflect her diverse interests.

“When I started playing, I was into rock 'n' roll, I was into country, I was into songwriters,” she says. “My first album came out really bluesy, my second one (‘Wild Heart') was an evolution off of that. At that point I was just trying to show people I could play guitar. But it's hard to sum up your life and inspirations in one album.”

For “Chills & Fever,” Fish decided to take a different approach. She went to Michigan to record with the Detroit Cobras, a punk-blues outfit, and enlisted producer Bobby Harlow to flesh out the sound she desired. The result is the rare album of cover tunes that sounds original and fresh.

Perhaps that's because the material Fish chose is not mainstream. Included on the album are Jackie DeShannon's “He Did It,” “Hurt's All Gone” by Irma Thomas, and Skip James' “Crow Jane.” The title track is by Ronnie Love, although Tom Jones' version is better known.

She realizes that her music — blues and even a revved up set of vintage cover songs — isn't the most popular item on today's playlists. But that does not dissuade her.

“We're always trying to reach everybody,” she says. “There are drawbacks to being a musician in every generation. We're trying to get the most we can. At the end of the day, I want more people to hear my music. As far as making something trendier that kids might like, I'm just making music that I like. If younger people are drawn to it, good.”

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.