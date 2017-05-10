Paul Anka wrote the songs we all still sing

Paul Anka believes that for many people his music has been timeless.

“In the sense that people can relate to the lyrics, the time, where they were, it is what it is. It's touched a nerve throughout each decade, a relationship between me, the song and people,” says the Canadian singer-songwriter, one of the original teen idols from the 1950s, who headlines the Palace Theatre, Greensburg on May 17.

It will be at least his third time visiting the historic venue.

“You have to be consistent for yourself and your audience, keeping a human element in there and being professional,” he says. “I've just kept my audience, my demographics from the '50s. We kind of stayed true to each other and grew up with each other, and picked up others along the way.”

People can expect the same energy and enthusiasm they've always associated with him, he says. “The magic happens right from the beginning. We put effort into every show every night. The audience responds, taking me to where I've never been as a performer.”

He considers his delivery as a performer one of his strengths. “In terms of writing a pop song, it's the communication and the way I have with a ballad,” says Anka, who turns 76 in July.

There is always new material to offer, along with his classics through the decades. Before he turned 18, the Ottawa native had five Top 20 hits. He launched his career as an international star at the age of 16 with “Diana,” which sold more than 20 million copies worldwide.

Hits such as “Put Your Head on My Shoulder,” “You Are My Destiny,” “Lonely Boy” and “Puppy Love” started it all.

“I'm a survivor. I was not one of those pretty boys from Philadelphia. I was just an ugly kid and a songwriter,” he says. “All those people who started in the '50s were street people. We started with nothing. There were no million dollar deals. To me (what he received) was a lot of bread. I came from a paper route. The music business had not grown up.”

Pop music was in its infancy when Anka started. “It was a great time. There was camaraderie. We were close. Music became an art form after that with the Beatles and others. I have great memories of watching this business grow, and of the process and of friends and going in the studio with a bunch of musicians and doing it live,” he says.

“It wasn't money that motivated us. It was love of the music. The scene is totally different today. I've seen the whole evolution of it. There was great honesty and innocence back then that doesn't parlay today. It's a totally different business now.”

Having that kind of past, where an artist knew both sides, was a career saver “when it started to get a little hairy with the ‘British Invasion.' ”

His songwriting got him through the challenging years. “I knew I was a writer, and with writers, the power was always in the pen,” he says. It's estimated that his songs have been performed more than 100 million times worldwide by a stunning variety of artists.

The member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame has written some of the most famous songs of all time, for artists ranging from Buddy Holly to Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra to Elvis Presley and Barbra Streisand, Connie Francis, Mitch Miller, Tom Jones, the Doobie Brothers and many, many others.

Sinatra and Presley both recorded his “My Way.”

“It was a turning point in my life in the '70s,” Anka says. “I try to write what I feel first and go from there. I try to write quality material.”

In 1962, he wrote what the Songwriters Hall of Fame says well may be the most played-on-the-air song in television history, “The Tonight Show” theme, universally recognized for 30 years and said to have been performed more than 1.4 million times during the show's long run with host Johnny Carson.

His music for films included his Academy Award-nominated soundtrack for “The Longest Day,” a movie in which he also acted. He also wrote the theme and title song for the film “No Way Out,” and the theme for Louis Malle's “Atlantic City,” which received top honors at the Venice Film Festival.

He considers “The Longest Day” and “The Tonight Show” among his best “for what it was written for.”

“You have to capture that moment,” he says.

His goal also was to do that in his autobiography, “My Way,” released the same year (2013) as his most recent album, “Duets.”

The album finds him collaborating with Pittsburgh's George Benson, as well as Michael McDonald, Dolly Parton, Gloria Estefan, Michael Bublé, Willie Nelson, Patti LaBelle, Chris Botti, Celine Dion, Tom Jones and Peter Cetera and, through the wonders of technology, the late Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson and Leon Russell.

There is still magic in the music for Paul Anka.

“Music means incredible freedom. It's an incredible format of passion, an incredible device to stay young, to feel young, to behave young,” he says. “It's a very exclusive club to belong to. For any one of us in it, it's a very, very unique position to be in. I like that a lot. I've been doing it since I was 16.”

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.