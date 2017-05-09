Red Hot Chili Peppers to rock PPG Paints Arena May 11

After a five-year absence, Red Hot Chili Peppers return to Pittsburgh on May 11 at PPG Paints Arena.

The band is touring in support of its latest studio album, “The Getaway,” released in June. “The Getaway” features singles “Dark Necessities,” “Go Robot” and “Sick Love.” The band's 11th studio album was produced by Brian “Danger Mouse” Burton. The album marks the first Red Hot Chili Peppers effort since 1989 not produced by Rick Rubin.

Singer Anthony Kiedis told Los Angeles-based rock station 106.7 KROQ FM that the band had 20 to 30 songs written for the album and were ready to go into the studio to record it, but bassist Flea was involved in a snowboarding accident in Montana. He suffered injuries that made him unavailable for months, complicating the recording of “The Getaway.” When the decision was made to go with Burton, he told the band to leave the songs and they would write new ones in the studio, an approach the Chili Peppers had not taken before.

“(Burton) comes from a hip-hop, for lack of a better word to describe it, process where you start with a beat,” drummer Chad Smith told Rolling Stone about the album's creation. “We would just listen to different kinds of music and come up with stuff we both sort of liked, a vibe or whatever, and then I would go in and just play the drums. We'd go back and forth on suggestions, and then it would get laid down.”

The band is in its 34th year of being a group, starting in 1983. Every member of the band is in his 50s, minus guitarist Josh Klinghoffer (now 37) who replaced long-time member John Frusciante in 2010. But age hasn't slowed that band's live show down. At least not this year.

In North America until the end of June, the Red Hot Chili Peppers will play shows in the United States and Canada, with a headlining slot June 10 at the Bonnaroo festival in Manchester, Tenn. The band will continue touring, playing festivals and European dates from July to October, including Lollapalooza Paris on July 23, and Rock in Rio in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Zach Brendza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1288, zbrendza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @zbTrib.