Acclaimed British band The 1975 returns to Pittsburgh

The Manchester, England, rock band The 1975 returns to Pittsburgh's Stage AE on May 11 after selling out back to back dates on Halloween and Nov. 1 at the same venue.

The band continues to tour on its second full-length album, “I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It.” The February 2016 release was certified gold in the United Kingdom and United States and features seven singles. The four-piece group reaped success from its 2013 debut self-titled LP as well, which went platinum in the United Kingdom and gold in the United States.

The band won best live band at the 2017 NME Awards, the annual awards show of the music magazine. The 1975 also won the British group award at the 2017 Brit Awards.

While 2017 is still young, the band already has announced plans for next year. In 2018, The 1975 will release its third full-length album, to be called “Music for Cars,” which references its 2013 EP of the same name.

The 1975 performs at 7 p.m. May 11, with opening acts Pale Waves and Colouring, at Stage AE on Pittsburgh's North Shore. Tickets are $40.

Details: 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com