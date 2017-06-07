Gary Racan & the Studio E Band honor veterans — one song at a time

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For Gary Racan & the Studio E Band, this night is about performing for heroes.

It's an evening to sing the songs that have a profound meaning to a veteran.

The Warriors Rock concert is at 7 p.m. June 9 at Seton Hill Performing Arts Center in Greensburg. Servicemen and servicewomen chose the tunes that most reminded them of home while serving their country.

The soldiers also will share a video story of themselves and then the band will play the selected song. When their video is being shown, the veterans often make their way to the stage.

“I like to see the emotion on the veterans' faces, and to hear their stories,” says guitar player Barrett Lebin of Greensburg. “It's a very emotional evening, and I get choked up.”

The band's founders, Gary and Kim Racan, started Warriors Rock four years ago inspired by their veteran fathers. Each evening is unique because the veterans are different and their song choices vary.

But the passion for honoring these individuals never wavers.

Kim Racan says for the soldier serving his or her country away from friends and family, the sound of the music brings some comfort.

“It is so exciting to be a part of this, and when we hear people tell us it's a great show that means a lot,” Kim Racan says. “The veterans change and the songs change but the quality never wavers. We love to see all the people come for the event and then watch them meet the veterans. It's a great event. This has become our baby.”

Having such an event locally is pretty neat, says John Borrelli of Belle Vernon, who has been with the band 11 years as a guitarist and vocalist.

“It's neat we get to play in our own community,” Borrelli says. “And that the money goes back into the area. It's important to give back. We have our freedom because of these veterans.”

Having audience participation in such an event makes it even more special, says Craig Davis of Shadyside, on keyboards.

“This is an audience-centered endeavor,” Davis says. “We appeal to all ages. We have such a diverse repertoire from Sinatra to Sia. We care about our audience. This band has a professionalism that's unmatched.”

The concert will include John Noble Sr., a 97-year-old World War II veteran from DuBois, who wants to hear “New York, New York,” by Frank Sinatra. His son, John Noble Jr., an attorney from Greensburg, will share the evening with his dad.

Other songs include The Temptations' “My Girl,” “Can't Take My Eyes off of You,” by Frankie Valli and “You're the One That I Want,” performed by Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in “Grease.”

At the end of the two-hour show, the band will play Lee Greenwood's “God Bless the USA.”

Also, that evening, Gary and Kim Racan will announce where the proceeds will go to help veterans.

They do these concerts in different zip codes in the tri-state area such as Connellsville, Johnstown, Waynesburg, Uniontown and Morgantown, W.Va.

The Racans have begun initial planning for a 10-city Warriors Rock tribute concert tour, which will include stops in Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., Florida and Texas. It will be the first of several initiatives that will ultimately lead to a national tour in some of the most popular venues throughout the U.S., Kim Racan says. The plan is to kick off the tour this Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

“We hope that by launching a national tour, we can raise a significant amount of money to help local veterans with their various needs,” says Racan, who adds they are in talks with potential sponsors.

This concert wouldn't be possible without the presenting sponsors — Levin Furniture, Hillview Motors and First Energy Foundation — as well as sponsorship from Rosebud Mining and McKamish, Kim Racan says.

“The mission of these concerts is to honor and empower these warriors,” she says. “The songs bring back memories of home. This renews patriotism. We believe it is the veterans who rock, they are the strong ones.”

It takes about eight hours to plan one of these shows.

“We want it to be very polished,” says Gary Racan, who is a Mt. Pleasant native and former singer with The Vogues. “The veterans are the ones who rock. It's a tribute show. The veterans are the stars of the show. It's a night to shake their hands and thank them for their service.”

The CAHS Patriots, an organization that raises money to send packages to troops overseas, will sponsor a Warriors Rock concert at 7 p.m. July 22 at Connellsville Area High School. Tickets are $20. Details: 724-322-1494. There also is a show July 8 at Charleroi Area High School. Details: Warriorsrock.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.