Klezmer music highlights Jewish arts festival at Greensburg synagogue

Congregation Emanu-El Israel will again host cantor Henry Shapiro and the Steel City Klezmorim at 7 p.m. May 13 as part of its Festival of the Jewish Arts.

The term “klezmer” comes from the Hebrew words “klei,” meaning “vessel,” and “zemer,” meaning “song” — literally meaning “instrument of song.”

The concert will feature Jewish folk music that originally developed in Eastern Europe. Klezmer bands frequently entertained at weddings, so the music often is lively and upbeat and makes its listeners want to dance.

This concert will feature new music, according to synagogue officials.

Refreshments will be served during intermission. The program is free and open to the public and is funded in part by the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.

The synagogue is located at 222 N. Main St., Greensburg.

Details: 724-834-0560

