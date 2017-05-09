Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Irwin Male Chorus members featured on 'Pittsburgh Today Live'

Tuesday, May 9, 2017
Tribune-Review file
Director Forrest Moore directs the Irwin Male Chorus during its 100th anniversary show in 2013.

Updated 7 minutes ago

Members of the Irwin Male Chorus will be featured May 12 on KDKA television's “Pittsburgh Today Live.”

The group's director, Forrest Moore, along with Marty Gogol, Jerry Naylor and Brian Blackall will discuss the history of the chorus and the upcoming combined show with the Laurel Harmony Chorus of the Greensburg Chapter of the Sweet Adelines International. The show starts at 9 a.m.

At 9 a.m. May 11, members of both choruses will be speaking live on the Frankie Day Radio Show at 97.5 FM.

The men's and women's choruses will give combined concerts at 7 p.m. May 20 and 3 p.m. May 21 at the Lamp Theatre in Irwin. Details: 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

The Irwin Male Chorus also will perform in the Irwin Memorial Day Parade and in a combined concert with the Mon Yough Chorus at 3 p.m. June 4 at Sampson's Mills Presbyterian Church in White Oak.

