For latest project, Heather Kropf just had to show up and sing

For the first time in her career, Heather Kropf didn't have to worry about the small things. The Point Breeze musician hired Lex Price, a producer in Nashville, who in turn recruited accomplished sessions musicians to record her new songs.

All Kropf had to do was show up at Price's Nashville studio and sing.

“I went down there with no expectation except to be present and allow Lex to create the record,” says Kropf, who will release her new album “Lights” on May 19 at Mr. Smalls in Millvale. “My expectation was no matter how it turned out, it was going to be good. And it was. It turned into this thing I wasn't expecting, and I'm really happy with it.”

“Lights” is arguably the finest album of Kropf's career. Price, who has worked with musicians including k.d. lang, Mathew Ryan, Mindy Smith and Peter Bradley Adams, created a rich but subdued musical backdrop for Kropf's evocative songs.

“His approach was to pull all references to jazz out of my project,” Kropf says. “He very intentionally did that during the sessions, which was also the right call. Normally my records have little bit of this, a little bit of that, and kind of travel around from song to song. … The only way I can think about it is like a necklace of pearls. No one song stands out to me as more important than another. They all work together to create a complete picture.”

The musicians Price enlisted include guitarist Tim Young (who works with Fiona Apple and the house band on “The Late, Late Show with James Corden”), keyboardist Steve Moore (Laura Veirs), drummer Ian Fitchuk (Kacey Musgraves), with the producer himself playing bass. They provided a subtle, understated pop accompaniment that proved to be perfect for Kropf's compositions that reflect both personal and universal concerns.

One of the themes of “Lights” is the constantly changing landscape of Pittsburgh and what it means to call a place home.

“There's always a new building going up somewhere,” Kropf says. “I wondered about the people whose homes don't exist anymore. It's as if you're displaced in your own city, this feeling of not belonging. It's also how empty a place feels when people are gone from it. When there's loss in that way all of a sudden, it changes as well, and it has a lot less meaning, in some ways, without the life of the people in it. We're all walking around with someone gone.”

“Ghost Town” is the album's best song, with Kropf adeptly mixing personal and national heartaches. Other songs — especially “Love Light,” and “Dream of Dreams” — seem wrought from the deep recesses of Kropf's emotional core. All of the songs, save “Seven Times,” were written in the last four years.

“They do all come from the same perspective,” Kropf says. “The same experiences, in different kinds of ways. I tend to get excited about something and write to work it out.”

But while the songs originate from the same place, they are not cathartic. Kropf instead writes to illuminate, to learn, to understand.

“I feel like I'm real busy and writing allows me to spend time with something that's important,” she says. “It gives you the space to let it exist. Like in ‘Ghost Town,' that feeling of loss, it's real easy to sweep that away. But writing a song about that and my observations of all the ways we're missing each other, and as society the same way, lets me spend time with that without judgment. Songs do that for me. … It helps me give meaning to those expSeriences.”

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.