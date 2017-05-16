Cellist Maximillian Hornung makes debut with Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When: 8 p.m. May 19 and 2:30 p.m. May 21

Cellist Maximillian Hornung will be playing several roles this weekend in Pittsburgh's Heinz Hall.

In one, the soloist musically represents the hero in his work of Richard Strauss's tone poem, “Don Quixote.”

But he also says the structure of the composition also makes him “somewhere between being a soloist and the lead voice of the cello section.”

Hornung, 31, a busy soloist from Munich, Germany, will make his debut with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra May 19 and 21 in concerts at the Downtown site.

Besides “Don Quixote,” the events will feature Symphony No. 3 by Johannes Brahms.

Both works are dramatic pieces filled with rich melodies and ending in tones of resigned acceptance of life and its sometimes unmet demands.

Hornung says the Strauss piece is “somewhere between a concerto and a symphony” in its construction for soloists and its use of the orchestra.

Besides the voice of the cello representing Quixote, a solo viola portrays Sancho Panza, Quixote's companion. That part will be played by Randolph Kelly, the orchestra's principal viola.

Hornung says the cello part is dramatic and requires a soloist to approach it almost with the mindset of an actor. He has to present Quixote's thinking and actions with his cello rather than words.

“His passion shows in the music of the soloist,” he says.

“Don Quixote” is its own individual work, he says, and reflects the variety that makes music exciting.

Works such as the concertos of Antonin Dvorak and Edward Elgar often stand out in the cello repertoire, he says, but there is a great deal more to consider.

Just two weeks before coming here, he performed the first cello concerto of Dmitri Shostakovich in Heidelberg, not far from his home. He also did some chamber work in his visit there, he says

Later this year, he will record Shostakovich's second concerto along with Franz Schubert's “Trout” Quintet in a group that will include violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter.

He stays alert to newer music, too. In February, he performed a work for cello and wind orchestra by Friedrich Gulda (1930-2000), a jazz-influenced German composer.

“If I had to play Dvorak's cello concerto every week, it would drive me crazy,” he says.

Hornung regularly performs with orchestras such as the London Philharmonic Orchestra, the Philharmonia Orchestra, Tonhalle Orchestra Zurich, Czech Philharmonic, Vienna Symphony, Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra and Bamberg Symphony.

His career took off when he won the German Music Council Competition in 2005, followed by first prize of the ARD Music Competition in 2007. At the age of only 23, he became first principal cellist of the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra and held this position until 2013.

While he is busy as a soloist with orchestras, he says he also enjoys recital and chamber work.

“I try to pay much attention to the various chapters in my life,” he says.

Bob Karlovits is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.