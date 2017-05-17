Baroque ensemble to wrap Central Presbyterian Church concert series

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Academy Baroque Ensemble will conclude the current concert series at Central Presbyterian Church, 305 Allegheny St., Tarentum at 4 p.m. May 21.

The series presents fine arts programming in the more than 100-year-old structure as part of the church's mission to the community.

Part of the church's “ensemble-in-residence,” the Academy Chamber Ensemble includes many Pittsburgh area college and university faculty.

Some hold advanced degrees from renowned music programs including the Eastman School of Music, the Cleveland Institute of Music and the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University.

Their musical focus is on classical tradition, and sometimes includes musical rarities and contemporary works.

Artistic director Warren Davidson serves on the faculty of Slippery Rock University. He holds graduate degrees from Duquesne University, the University of Pittsburgh and West Virginia University.

He is concertmaster of the Westmoreland Symphony and music director of the Pittsburgh Civic Orchestra.

A native of Western Pennsylvania, Davidson grew up on American folk music and jazz. He has an extensive background in the folk music of Eastern Europe.

This concert marks Central's third season with the ensemble.

The concerts are free of charge, and refreshments are served following the program.

Details: 724-224-9220