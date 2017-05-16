Coheed and Cambria partying at Stage AE like it's 2005

Twelve years can seem like a lifetime ago. Yet, Coheed and Cambria is choosing to go back and revisit a former phase and album from 2005.

The band will stop in Pittsburgh on their Neverender GAIBSIV tour on May 18 at Stage AE outdoors and play their album “Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV: From Fear Through the Eyes of Madness” in its entirety. The album is the band's crowning achievement, their most popular release with more than a million records sold worldwide. It peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart.

“In the grand picture, I'm super proud of every road we've taken as a band,” guitarist Travis Stever says. “(The album) is a big mile-marker and it's nice to celebrate something that was the catalyst to bring us even further into the public eye so that we could continue doing this.”

Along with lead singer and vocalist Claudio Sanchez, Stever is one of two original members who are with the band today. Thinking about 2005 and that time period for the band has mixed emotions: excitement as the band began its plunge into the mainstream rock world, but also anxiety as the album was their first venture on a major label (Columbia Records). The experience conditioned them.

“I guess life is one big lesson. I'm not gonna sit and reflect and say ‘oh it got us to where we are now and now we're safe … now we are who we're going to be,' ” Stever says. “No, it's an everlasting change being in this band. No album is the same and I wouldn't have it any different.”

That 15-track LP with a runtime of over 1 hour and 10 minutes would go on to be a major step for the band. Songs off the album like “Welcome Home” and “Ten Speed (of God's Blood & Burial)” would pave the way for Coheed and Cambria to bring its theatrical live show to bigger and bigger venues. Since its release in September 2005, the band has been featured in video games, has released graphic novels and has had four of five albums chart on Billboard.

“A lot of bands have not survived and some of them have broke up and come back,” Stever says. “Even though we went through some changes and had some issues within our family, we still stuck strong. The Coheed and Cambria world has continued and I'm super proud of that.”

Zach Brendza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1288, zbrendza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @zbTrib.