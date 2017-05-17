Arnold's Roosevelt Park will be rockin' May 21

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Heidi Vokes Oskin has fond memories of playing in Arnold's Roosevelt Park as a child.

And it remains “a place to play, relax and make memories,” she says as she prepares to lead her high-energy classic rock band, Heidi and the Hellcats, back into that community gathering space that has held memories for a few generations of residents.

For the fifth consecutive year, the Hellcats will be part of the day-long, 11-band Rockin' Roosevelt festival May 21 that helps raise funds to make sure the park is able to stay open for another summer of good times.

“I recall my uncle Howard Vokes (author of “The New Kensington Waltz”) and the Country Boys performing on the exact same stage,” she says. “We love the feeling of playing outdoor festivals.”

There will be food and other vendors, children's activities, community organizations and a raffle. Those attending are invited to bring their blankets and lawn chairs and settle in for a variety of music that changes every half hour.

Among the genres represented this year: blues, metal, hard rock, contemporary Christian, alternative/indie rock, swamp rock, country/folk, pop, classic rock, classic R&B/soul and funk.

“Our goal is to have a vast diversity of styles,” says Lou Downard, a member of the New Kensington/Arnold Social in the Park committee who books the bands. “It is a fantastic way to sample a variety of local bands and different genres at one place.”

The musical talent pool in the Alle-Kiski Valley is “immense,” he adds. “The musicians from our area are as good as any I've ever heard. More people need to get out to the clubs and to events like ours and support local live music.”

He finds musicians “the most generous and caring people” as well. “None of the bands who perform at our shows ever receive a penny. They donate their time and talent because they all believe in giving back to the community, which we greatly appreciate.”

Downard believes keeping Roosevelt Park vibrant is a worthy goal.

“It's the gem of the city. A beautiful 80-some-year-old park located on a square city block. It's been the gathering place for the kids of Arnold since it was created,” he says.

It's great to drive past the park and see it full of kids playing, he adds. “All of us on the committee grew up in Arnold or New Kensington and we all played there as children, brought our children there and now bring our grandchildren there. It's a great feeling mixing nostalgia with the future,” he explains.

Downard says people attending the festival from out of town have been quite positive about the experience.

“I love seeing families bringing their blankets and watching the show from the grass area of the park. ”

Jim Varhola of Upper Burrell, a member of the Shiners, a guitar-driven country rock band with strong vocal harmonies, is happy to be part of it.

“Lou Downard and all the volunteers do all the work and we have all the fun,” he says. “It's a pleasure to work with all the volunteers who give their time to these community efforts.” And the fans are loyal, regardless of the weather, he adds.

The support from the communities has been very uplifting, says former Natrona Heights resident Freddye Stover, now of Ross, leader of the Miss Freddye Blues Band.

“We love to play outdoors. It brings us to another level of musicianship and showing the world we love music and want them to enjoy the music,” she says. “People feel good once they hear us. They want to dance, they want to sing. We gear ourselves to do more originals, relating to some of the issues of everyday life.”

The longtime nurse likely will showcase some of the material from her forthcoming CD, anticipated for late summer or early fall release, a project designed to help listeners “who cannot seem to find some kind of peace of mind,” Stover explains.

It's always a great experience to be part of Rockin' Roosevelt says Andrew Mangini of Brackenridge, a member of The WannaBeatles tribute band.

“Bringing classic rock to a new, appreciative audience is its own reward,” he says. “

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.