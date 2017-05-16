Wiz Khalifa to headline Thrival Festival at Carrie Furnaces in Rankin
Updated 2 hours ago
This year's Thrival Innovation + Music Festival will be headlined by Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa.
The festival kicks off with two days of discussions and workshops Sept. 27 and 28 on the theme, “Intelligence: Humans X Tech.” Those events will be in East Liberty, Larimer and Oakland.
Two days of music, including 19 national and local acts, will follow on Sept. 29 and 30 at the historic Carrie Furnaces in Rankin. Other headliners include Irish alt-indie band Two Door Cinema Club, Maryland-based rapper Logic, Detroit electronic funk outfit GRiZ, SuperDuperKyle and Kiiara.
The festival is the flagship initiative of Ascender , a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit dedicated to serving early-stage startups, entrepreneurs and innovators.
This is the fifth year for the festival. To help manage the festival's growth, Thrival has partnered with Live Nation for venue operations, talent buying and marketing efforts.
Two-day general admission and VIP festival passes go on sale at 10 a.m. May 19 at ThrivalFestival.com.