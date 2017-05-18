Friends, musicians react to Chris Cornell's death
Updated 6 minutes ago
The world woke to unexpected news of the death of rocker Chris Cornell , the singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave.
Cornell and Soundgarden were one of the first bands out of Seattle to storm the world with their punk and heavy-metal influenced grunge rock.
Cornell and Soundgarden spilt in 1997, but reunited in 2010 and were touring this year. Cornell was lead singer of Audioslave from 2001-2007. He also was part of Temple of the Dog in the early nineties and had numerous solo works in his career.
The singer's last post on Twitter was a photo of the marquee of the Fox Theater in Detroit where Soundgarden played last night before his death:
#Detroit finally back to Rock City!!!! @soundgarden #nomorebullshit pic.twitter.com/BqXx9veFoD— Chris Cornell (@chriscornell) May 18, 2017
Fellow musicians turned to Twitter to share their sadness over the death of Cornell:
Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry:
Very sad news about Chris Cornell today. A sad loss of a great talent to the world, his friends and family. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/BlgxE6cJLH— Joe Perry (@JoePerry) May 18, 2017
Guitarist Dave Navarro:
SO SO stunned to hear about Chris Cornell! Such a terrible and sad loss! Thinking of his family tonight! RIP— Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) May 18, 2017
Led Zepplin guitarist Jimmy Page:
RIP Chris CornellIncredibly TalentedIncredibly YoungIncredibly Missed. pic.twitter.com/pKNI4tKiXz— Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) May 18, 2017
Singer Sebastian Bach:
Tears in my eyes that this is your last ever tweet. We played here with u guys in 1992 thanks for your pipes @chriscornell u will b missed https://t.co/Xgbann0hd4— Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) May 18, 2017
Rock band Stereophonics:
He is the reason I first let go & found my voice at 18. He paid me a compliment on my voice on a stage we shared years later, v sad. Kelly— stereophonics (@stereophonics) May 18, 2017
Singer Gavin Rossdale:
I AM SO SADDENED BY CHRIS CORNELL PASSING. @soundgarden TOTAL SHOCK.GREAT MAN.GREAT BAND.GREAT LOSS. LOVE TO EVERYONE IN HIS WORLD. XXX— GAVIN ROSSDALE (@GavinRossdale) May 18, 2017
Singer Elton John:
Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell . A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man. pic.twitter.com/Hwdgst8kmg— Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 18, 2017
Rock band Rush:
This is shocking and terribly sad news.Chris Cornell was not only an amazing musician but also a generous spirit that will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/sTcKKKqw0U— Rush (@rushtheband) May 18, 2017
Actor Val Kilmer:
Dear Chris Cornell used to come to my parties n Hollywood n play quietly in th corner until all th woman were literally at his feet listenin— Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) May 18, 2017