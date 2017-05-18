Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Friends, musicians react to Chris Cornell's death
Frank Carnevale | Thursday, May 18, 2017, 9:51 a.m.
In this Sunday, Aug. 8, 2010, file photo, musician Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs during the Lollapalooza music festival in Grant Park in Chicago. According to his representative, rocker Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, has died Wednesday night in Detroit at age 52.

The world woke to unexpected news of the death of rocker Chris Cornell , the singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave.

Cornell and Soundgarden were one of the first bands out of Seattle to storm the world with their punk and heavy-metal influenced grunge rock.

Cornell and Soundgarden spilt in 1997, but reunited in 2010 and were touring this year. Cornell was lead singer of Audioslave from 2001-2007. He also was part of Temple of the Dog in the early nineties and had numerous solo works in his career.

The singer's last post on Twitter was a photo of the marquee of the Fox Theater in Detroit where Soundgarden played last night before his death:

Fellow musicians turned to Twitter to share their sadness over the death of Cornell:

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry:

Guitarist Dave Navarro:

Led Zepplin guitarist Jimmy Page:

Singer Sebastian Bach:

Rock band Stereophonics:

Singer Gavin Rossdale:

Singer Elton John:

Rock band Rush:

Actor Val Kilmer:

