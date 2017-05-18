Friends, musicians react to Chris Cornell's death

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The world woke to unexpected news of the death of rocker Chris Cornell , the singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave.

Cornell and Soundgarden were one of the first bands out of Seattle to storm the world with their punk and heavy-metal influenced grunge rock.

Cornell and Soundgarden spilt in 1997, but reunited in 2010 and were touring this year. Cornell was lead singer of Audioslave from 2001-2007. He also was part of Temple of the Dog in the early nineties and had numerous solo works in his career.

The singer's last post on Twitter was a photo of the marquee of the Fox Theater in Detroit where Soundgarden played last night before his death:

Fellow musicians turned to Twitter to share their sadness over the death of Cornell:

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry:

Very sad news about Chris Cornell today. A sad loss of a great talent to the world, his friends and family. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/BlgxE6cJLH — Joe Perry (@JoePerry) May 18, 2017

Guitarist Dave Navarro:

SO SO stunned to hear about Chris Cornell! Such a terrible and sad loss! Thinking of his family tonight! RIP — Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) May 18, 2017

Led Zepplin guitarist Jimmy Page:

RIP Chris CornellIncredibly TalentedIncredibly YoungIncredibly Missed. pic.twitter.com/pKNI4tKiXz — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) May 18, 2017

Singer Sebastian Bach:

Tears in my eyes that this is your last ever tweet. We played here with u guys in 1992 thanks for your pipes @chriscornell u will b missed https://t.co/Xgbann0hd4 — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) May 18, 2017

Rock band Stereophonics:

He is the reason I first let go & found my voice at 18. He paid me a compliment on my voice on a stage we shared years later, v sad. Kelly — stereophonics (@stereophonics) May 18, 2017

Singer Gavin Rossdale:

I AM SO SADDENED BY CHRIS CORNELL PASSING. @soundgarden TOTAL SHOCK.GREAT MAN.GREAT BAND.GREAT LOSS. LOVE TO EVERYONE IN HIS WORLD. XXX — GAVIN ROSSDALE (@GavinRossdale) May 18, 2017

Singer Elton John:

Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell . A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man. pic.twitter.com/Hwdgst8kmg — Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 18, 2017

Rock band Rush:

This is shocking and terribly sad news.Chris Cornell was not only an amazing musician but also a generous spirit that will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/sTcKKKqw0U — Rush (@rushtheband) May 18, 2017

Actor Val Kilmer: