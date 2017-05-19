Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Judge declares Prince's 6 siblings heirs to his estate

The Associated Press | Friday, May 19, 2017, 11:57 a.m.
Musician Prince performs his first of three shows onstage during 'One Night... Three Venues' hosted by Prince and Lotusflow3r.com held at NOKIA Theatre L.A. LIVE on March 28, 2009, in Los Angeles, California.
Prince plays his guitar during a press conference at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, Fla.
Reuters
U.S. musician Prince performs at the Hop Farm Festival near Paddock Wood, southern England July 3, 2011. Pop superstar Prince had no will, his sister said in court documents filed on Tuesday in state court in Carver County, Minnesota. Tyka Nelson petitioned for a special administrator to oversee Prince's estate, the documents showed. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/File Photo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Updated 38 minutes ago

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota judge has ruled that Prince's six siblings are the heirs to his estate.

In a ruling made public Friday, Carver County District Judge Kevin Eide declared that Prince died without a will and that his sister, Tyka Nelson, and five half-siblings are his heirs.

There are people who filed appeals after their claims of heirship were rejected. Eide says that if the appellate courts send those cases back to him, he'll still fully consider them.

Eide also says Prince's assets won't be distributed without a formal court order and that nothing will be distributed that might adversely affect the claims of those with pending appeals.

Prince died April 21, 2016, of an accidental drug overdose. His estate has been estimated at about $200 million.

