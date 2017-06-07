Conductor makes PSO debut with brooding Tchaikovsky work

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Conductor Vasily Petrenko says Dmitri Shostakovich's eighth symphony can be seen as a tribute to patriotic effort and a requiem to the losses during a war.

But maybe most importantly, he adds, it is an “exorcism” to a great deal of pain.

“It is a monument to the back line of workers at home during World War II,” he says. “It recognizes the work of the people at home and all they are suffering supporting those fighting the war.”

Petrenko, chief conductor of the Oslo Philharmonic and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic orchestras, will make his debut with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra June 9 and 11 at Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh.

The concerts will feature two strikingly different pieces: Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky's famous, melodic first piano concerto and the Shostakovich symphony, an intense, sometimes brooding work.

The piano concerto will be performed by Behzod Abduraimov, a native of Uzbekistan who also makes his debut in Pittsburgh.

Petrenko, 40, who was born in St. Petersburg and studied both at the boys' music school there and the St. Petersburg Conservatoire, is something of an expert on Shostakovich.

His boxed-set recordings of the Shostakovich symphonies met with critical acclaim in 2015. He talks of the composer being “very visual” portraying about what he is composing.

Shostakovich's works tell many stories and take many positions. They are anti-czarist, but then become concerned with a variety of ugly positions of Josef Stalin's Soviet Union, including its anti-Semitism.

The eighth symphony takes a vastly different look at World War II than his seventh symphony, Petrenko says. The seventh, subtitled “Leningrad”, is a patriotic look at the 900-day siege of that city and ends in a joyous, rousing ode.

But in the eighth, he looks at the losses that are building at home, and the sacrifices being made to support the front line doing the fighting.

“He is saying, all right, we will win, but at what cost,” Petrenko says. “But in the quiet last movement there is some hope for the future.”

The symphony does have some “hints of the fighting” but is focused more on long melodic lines that are thought-provoking and filled with grief.

Petrenko expresses fascination for Shostakovich (1906-75) and the variety of his work. Along with symphonies, concertos and a range of concert-oriented works, he also did soundtracks and songs that won him some popularity.

Besides being chief conductor in Oslo and Liverpool, Petrenko also is chief conductor of the European Union Youth Orchestra and the principal guest conductor of the State Academic Symphony Orchestra of Russia.

He has worked with orchestras in England, France, the Czech Republic, Japan and Australia in a career that has him on the go frequently.

In the weeks before his visit here, his schedule will take him to Montreal, Amsterdam, Oslo, Moscow, Hong Kong, Tokyo and London.

“It's the life of a modern conductor,” he says with a sigh.

Bob Karlovits is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.