Make this a week of music: Free shows and top stars fill up a busy schedule

Coming off a week that included jam-packed crowds outside PPG Paints Arena for the Stanley Cup Final and a stadium full of people to see U2 at Heinz Field and the start of the Three Rivers Arts Festival, you'd think that things would be ready to calm down on the entertainment-front in Western Pennsylvania.

But you would be wrong, particularly when it comes to live music.

Over the next seven days, there are more concerts than anyone could take in, unless you can clone yourself.

So, we're here to help you map out a plan of attack.

FREE SHOWS

Let's start out with our favorite type of live performances — the free kind. The warm weather brings a variety of bands outside where appreciative crowds can listen for free under the night sky. Here are your daily options for free shows.

Three Rivers Arts Festival

Of course, the biggest show in town is the arts festival, which continues through June 11. There's a variety of local hip-hop artists on June 8, and folk band Dawes headlins on June 9.

Bluegrass Day on June 10 will feature Sarah Jarosz, a vocalist and multi-instrumentalist who won a 2017 Grammy for best folk album, and Fruition, a Portland, Ore.-based quintet. But before the headliners take the stage at 6 p.m. in Point State Park, several Pittsburgh-area groups will perform, includingShelf Life String Band (noon), Lonesome Lost & Foggy (2 p.m.), and Allegheny Drifters (4 p.m.)

On June 11, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, a six-piece soul band based in Birmingham, Ala., perform at 7:30 p.m., with local soul band The Commonheart opening at 6 p.m.

Details: traf.trustarts.org

June 8

In Greensburg, Switch Acoustic, a three-piece acoustic act from Western Pennsylvania, will headline the weekly outdoor TGIS show from 6 to 9:30 p.m. June 8 at the Palace Theatre, Greensburg. Details: 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

June 9

• Texas Blues artist Mike Zito will wow the crowds at the weekly SummerSounds concert at 7 p.m. June 9 at St. Clair Park in Greensburg.

• The James Johnson III Group featuring vocalistCarolyn Perteete, perform at 8 p.m. June 9, at City of Asylum on Pittsburgh's North Sidet

• Soul Raydio opens the annual Freeport Summer Concert Series at 7 p.m. June 9, at Riverside Drive Park. Details: 724-594-3517 or on Facebook

June 10

A Battle of the Bands starts at 1 p.m. June 10 at the Brian T. Rusnock Amphiteater, Twin Lakes Park, Hempfield. The winner will be the opening act for a July 15 concert featuring the Hawkeyes. Concerts are scheduled throughout the summer at the amphitheater. Details: co.westmoreland.pa.us/767/Summer-Concert-Series

June 11

• The Jeannette Community Band performs at the 68th annual Ligonier Summer Band Concert Series at 7 p.m. June 11, on the Diamond. Concerts are at 7 p.m. Sundays through the end of August. In case of bad weather, the shows move into the Town Hall auditorium. Details: ligonier.com

• River City Brass plays at 7:30 p.m. June 11 at Hartwood Acres in Indiana Township as part of the Allegheny County Summer Concert Series. Concerts are Sunday evenings through Sept. 3. Details: alleghenycounty.us/special-events/summer-concert-series.aspx

NATIONAL HEADLINERS

You're going to have to make some tough choices, because there are all genres of touring musicians and bands coming through Western Pennsylvania this week. Here's the rundown:

June 8

• Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds have been performing since 1984, and they have the recently released "Lovely Creatures: Best of Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, 1984-2014," to prove it. They'll perform at 8 p.m. June 8 at Carnegie Music Hall, Oakland. The show is sold out, but you can always check back for cancellations. Details: 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com

• Alt-rock band Wilco performs an outdoor show at 7:30 p.m. June 8, at Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore. Kacy & Clayton open. Tickets are $46.50. Details: 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

June 9

• Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, with Joe Walsh, June 9, PPG Paints Arena. Hard to believe that Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers have been touring since 1976 when the band released its self-titled album. Since then Petty and his mates have proven to be the steadiest and most dependable of rock outfits. Expect most, if not all of the hits, and stellar performances by one of the best rock bands performing today. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

June 10

• Rappers Rick Ross,Lil Uzi Vert and others will perform from 6 to 11 p.m. June 10 at the Washington Wild Things Park. Tickets are $40 to $150. Details: 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com

• Jennifer Hudson headlines Pride in the Street from 7 to 10 p.m. June 10 on Liberty Avenue in Pittsburgh. Tickets are $45 to $150. Details: pittsburghpride.org. See related story .

• Blues guitarist Selwyn Birchwood plays Moondogs in Blawnox at 8:30 p.m. June 10. Tickets are $15. Details: moondogs.us. See related story .

June 11

The Zac Brown Band takes over KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown, at 7 p.m. June 11. Tickets are $32.25 to $73.75. Details: 800-745-3000 or livenation.com. See related story .

June 13

• Hall & Oates have a devoted following who will all likely turn out for the 7 p.m. June 13 show at Pittsburgh's PPG Arena. Tears for Fears will open the show. Tickets are 33.25 to $123.25. Details: 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

• Elvis Costello & the Imposters perform at 7 p.m. at Heinz Hall in Pittsburgh. Tickets are $65 to $150. Details: 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org. See related story.

• Michael Franti's music is cheery and sunsplashed, almost relentlessly effervescent. When that sound is paired with Franti's deep belief in the goodness of humanity and relentless quest for social justice, the music becomes a powerful tool for change. Franti & Spearhead perform at 8 p.m. at the Carnegie Library Music Hall in Munhall. Tickets are $39 to $69. Details: 412-462-3444 or librarymusichall.com

• As a band, Toto has sold more than 40 million albums, and individually, the band's members can be heard on thousands of albums. In 2015, Toto released it first new studio album in 10 years, "Toto XIV," and next year the band will celebrate its 40th anniversary. Spend "An Evening with Toto" at 7:30 p.m. June 13 at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg. Remaining seats are $52 to $75. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

June 14

Gaelic Storm has made many appearances in the Pittsburgh region, from Kittanning's Arts on the Allegheny to the Pittsburgh Irish Festival to multiple shows at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg. At yet, the Irish band's fan continue to flock to local shows. They'll be back at the Palace at 7 p.m. June 14. Tickets are $19 to $53. Details: 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org