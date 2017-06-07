Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Live at Heinz Field: U2's Joshua Tree concert

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 3:06 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Fans begin to line up outside of Heinz Field to see U2 perform tonight, Wednesday, June 7, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Hunter Metzger, of Lancaster, was the 58th person in line to see U2 perform at Heinz Field, Wednesday, June 7, 2017.

Updated 6 hours ago

U2 fans have packed Heinz Field in anticipation of Wednesday night's Joshua Tree Tour 2017 concert.

The band is making its 10th appearance in Pittsburgh. It will perform the 1987 album in its entirety.

Fans from across the region and as far as California have come to see the rock band perform on cool and breezy night in the Steel City.

Tribune-Review staff writer Natasha Lindstrom is covering the event for TribLive:

This die-hard New Jersey fan is excited to be at God's favorite band's concert— if He likes rock and roll...

Some in attendance appreciate lead singer Bono's humanitarian stances on global issues.

Others prefer to enjoy the show without hearing "the political stuff."

Tonight's concert reminds some fans of fond U2 Pittsburgh memories:

U2 comes back to Heinz Field with 'Joshua Tree'
On April 21, 1981, a young Irish band visited The Decade, the beloved rock 'n' roll club at the corner of Atwood and Sennott streets ...
