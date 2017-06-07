Live at Heinz Field: U2's Joshua Tree concert

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

U2 fans have packed Heinz Field in anticipation of Wednesday night's Joshua Tree Tour 2017 concert.

The band is making its 10th appearance in Pittsburgh. It will perform the 1987 album in its entirety.

Fans from across the region and as far as California have come to see the rock band perform on cool and breezy night in the Steel City.

Tribune-Review staff writer Natasha Lindstrom is covering the event for TribLive:

'It's a beautiful day,' ... and gorgeous sunset ... like the sky is painting a pink rainbow moments before @u2 takes stage at Heinz Field pic.twitter.com/BAY9WK6vzP — Natasha Lindstrom (@NewsNatasha) June 8, 2017

This die-hard New Jersey fan is excited to be at God's favorite band's concert— if He likes rock and roll...

'If God was a rock and roll fan, his favorite band would be @U2 .'Fans Richie & Fernando came from NJ for #U2TheJoshuaTree2017 #Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/BHGDetmQ6d — Natasha Lindstrom (@NewsNatasha) June 8, 2017

Some in attendance appreciate lead singer Bono's humanitarian stances on global issues.

Bono is 'for 'humanity, not for political purposes,' says non-Trump supporter & @U2 fan Dan Adley of Washington County #U2TheJoshuaTree2017 pic.twitter.com/5V8h19f2z9 — Natasha Lindstrom (@NewsNatasha) June 8, 2017

Others prefer to enjoy the show without hearing "the political stuff."

As for Bono's politics, super-fan Anna Regoli, 50, of Lower Burrell says she respects standing up 4 causes-- but she's here for the music pic.twitter.com/H1E6eE5Fuv — Natasha Lindstrom (@NewsNatasha) June 7, 2017

Tonight's concert reminds some fans of fond U2 Pittsburgh memories:

Met this lady 30yrs ago while camping out for tix U2's 1987 Joshua Tree tour. Blink of an eye and here we are. #U2TheJoshuaTree2017 #u2pgh pic.twitter.com/unjP3PgZVq — Mark Lancia (@mlancia) June 8, 2017

David Regoli, 52, of Lower Burrell recalls first @u2 concert three decades ago --from parking lot outside @ASU stadium #U2TheJoshuaTree2017 pic.twitter.com/nscrvtcFAz — Natasha Lindstrom (@NewsNatasha) June 7, 2017