Music

Iman remembers late husband David Bowie on 25th anniversary

The Associated Press | Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 2:03 p.m.
In this June 6, 2005, file photo, singer David Bowie and his wife Iman pose at the 2005 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York. Iman remembered the late singer with a social media post on June 6, 2017, which would have been their 25th wedding anniversary.

Updated 11 hours ago

Supermodel Iman has paid tribute to late husband David Bowie on what would have been their 25th wedding anniversary.

Iman posted a photo of Bowie kissing her forehead on Twitter on Tuesday. The post included the words, "I would walk forever, just to be in your arms again." She tweeted, "June 6th #BowieForever," with the picture.

Bowie and Iman officially married in Switzerland in April 1992, but held a church ceremony in Italy on June 6 of that year. They had one daughter together, who's now 16.

Bowie died last year at 69, following a battle with cancer.

