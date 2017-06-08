Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Elvis Presley's complete '53-'55 recordings coming July 28

The Los Angeles Times | Thursday, June 8, 2017, 11:18 a.m.
File
Elvis Presley

Updated 15 hours ago

The most comprehensive collection yet of Elvis Presley's earliest recordings will be released July 28 in a three-CD and digital set comprising 85 tracks, representing everything Presley is known to have recorded from 1953 to 1955.

“Elvis Presley — A Boy From Tupelo: The Complete 1953-1955 Recordings” will be dominated by songs the young singer put down mostly at Sun Studio in Memphis, but it also will include early radio interviews and songs he paid to record before Sun founder Sam Phillips signed him as a recording artist.

Among the highest-profile components of the new set, which has been overseen by longtime Presley archivist Ernst Mikael Jorgensen, is the first acetate he made in July 1953 at Phillips' Memphis Recording Service of the songs “My Happiness” and “That's When Your Heartaches Begin.”

Six months later, he was back to pay for another recording session, where he sang “I'll Never Stand in Your Way” and “It Wouldn't Be the Same (Without You),” both of which also are included.

Another rarity is a recently discovered recording of “I Forgot to Remember to Forget” that Presley made in 1955 for the Louisiana Hayride show in Shreveport, La., which has never previously been released.

All tracks he recorded at Sun before RCA Records famously bought his contract from Phillips in 1955 are here, including one previously unreleased master edit of “I Love You Because” and previously unreleased takes of “Harbor Lights,” “Blue Moon,” a fragment of “Good Rockin' Tonight” and “When It Rains It Pours,” among others.

The set required about 1,500 hours of restoration work and another 200 hours of studio time to remaster, according to a statement from Sony's Legacy Recordings, which is issuing the set.

A deluxe version will come with a 120-page book culling photos, memorabilia, essays, a calendar of Presley's activities and other material.

Legacy also will issue a vinyl LP, “A Boy From Tupelo: The Sun Masters,” with 17 of the songs he recorded for Sun that launched him on the career path that made him one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century.

The set arrives about three weeks ahead of the 40th anniversary of his death on Aug. 16, 1977, at age 42.

Related Content
Elvis and red velvet boost value of jet up for auction
ALBUQUERQUE — A private jet once owned by Elvis Presley and featured on the National Geographic Channel is set to be auctioned after sitting on ...
Lisa Marie Presley says she's broke after ex asks for money
Lisa Marie Presley describes herself as deeply in debt and just out of a treatment facility in court papers that accuse her estranged fourth husband ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.