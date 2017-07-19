Pittsburgh Blues and Roots Festival hopes to raise autism awareness

Veteran blues rocker Tinsley Ellis has a lofty goal for his music.

"We want it to take the listener away from his or her cares and woes, and then deliver them safely back to their world with a feeling of relief and joy," Ellis says.

Music needs to hold a mirror up to life, he says, depicting the good times as well as the bad. "Our blues is both happy and sad, like life itself.

He can be counted on to give a powerful demonstration as a headliner of the new Pittsburgh Blues and Roots Festival, July 22 and 23, featuring national touring acts and popular regional musicians, outdoors at the Syria Shrine Center in Harmar.

That includes the July 23 performance by Kenny Neal, 2017 contemporary blues artist of the year and winner of the contemporary blues album of the year.

The event has a new artistic emphasis and community focus, with proceeds helping support the work of the Autism Society of Pittsburgh, whose goal is to improve the lives of those with autism and their families.

"We have a terrific line-up," says Jim Stewart of Ross, executive director of Band Together Pittsburgh, which is the force behind the rebirth of the festival.

Stewart, Ron "Moondog" Esser, owner of Moondog's blues club in Blawnox, and West Deer musician John Vento of the Neid's Hotel Band are founders of Band Together Pittsburgh, a community-based nonprofit using the power of music to engage and enrich the lives of individuals on the autism spectrum and their families.

Band Together works in partnership with the music therapy program at Seton Hill University, Greensburg, and has a relationship with Highlands Hospital, Connellsville, and its autism program.

Festival planners gave special emphasis to booking artists whose lives have been personally touched by autism.

"This is truly a great cause, one that is near to my heart. As the parent of a special needs daughter, I've seen the joy that programs like this bring to the entire family," Ellis says. "I praise and support the hard work of Band Together Pittsburgh and the Autism Society of Pittsburgh."

He believes there a fundamental misunderstanding about autism.

"Yes, for example, that people with autism are intellectually disabled," he says. "Truth is that, often times, autism brings with it just as many exceptional abilities as limitations. Many people with autism have normal to high IQs and some may excel at math, music or another pursuit."

Ellis says July 22 will be his first Pittsburgh area show in several years and he is looking forward to re-connecting with many old friends and fans there. "We first played Pittsburgh at the Decade back in the '80s, and a few years later found a home at Moondog's in Blawnox," he says.

Also performing July 22 is Canadian singer-songwriter-guitarist Anthony Gomes.

"If you have never seen Anthony, you better stand against a wall because he will blow you away," Stewart says. "And he has a terrific nonprofit called, 'Music is the Medicine,' which raises money for music therapy programs. He's the real deal."

Hempfield musician Jim Donovan, former drummer for the multi-platinum Rusted Root, is on the July 23 line-up with his Sun King Warriors.

"He's a tenured music professor and had done some serious research on drumming and autism," Stewart says. In addition to his show, Donovan will conduct a drum workshop.

Donovan is pleased to be part of this focus on autism.

"It is such an important aspect of this festival. While there are programs for kids throughout the public school systems, once they are adults, most of these programs go away and there are fewer resources to help people with autism become productive and fulfilled members of society," he says.

Vocational training for many people can be life-changing, he says.

"I do believe music is medicine and that it is proven to help the body release actual medicinal chemicals that help the healing process happen," Donovan says.

Since his time in Rusted Root, he has been actively studying what happens to people when they are in the act of music making.

"What research shows is that it improves social connection, releases anxiety, increases focus, and is a key way to be self-expressive," he says. "The best part is that all those things happen without taking more pharmaceuticals."

When people listen to Sun King Warriors music, he always hopes that they get the experience they need the most in that moment: "Whether it be a reprieve from the intensity of our world, a soundtrack to dance to have fun with friends, or even a deeper emotional connection with the messages of each song."

Music may be the most important medicine that we have, says Scott Township artist Bill Toms, performing his rock'n'roll, soul, blues and gospel repertoire July 22 with his band Hard Rain, featuring the Soulville Horns.

Sharing a stage with so many talented artists is an honor, he says. "The folks that have organized this festival are doing it with heart, compassion, and an understanding of the audience. It's a great cause, family-oriented, and down to earth music of the soul."

We are all touched by some form of mental or physical challenge within our lives, Toms says.

"To be able to address these 'alternative normals,' we will become better human beings," he says. "I have experienced it in my own family, and I see it in the hearts of the organizers of this event. Music/art is the common denominator that lets us come together. It gives us the tools to open our minds, lets us laugh, cry, and dance together. Music closes the gaps in our community. "

He hopes that his music will move people physically and emotionally. "I want people to laugh, cry, smile, dance and walk away feeling awaken," Toms says.

Stewart is excited to showcase the Spectrum band on July 22.

"We refer to them as 'our band.' These young people will blow you away," he promises. "They have found a strong bond, through music and autism. Their talent is obvious and their story proves, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that everything is possible! They prove that there are no disabilities, just folks who are 'differently abled.' "

As a longtime nurse, and as a parent of an autistic son, award-winning Pittsburgh blues artist Miss Freddye Stover is well aware of that reality.

"I am proud to be part of another historical event, Pittsburgh's Blues and Roots Festival, at the same time raising awareness in regards to autism," says the former Natrona Heights resident. "Being a parent of an autistic son, any positive, possible awareness of this challenge gives me and other families hope to keep striving."

She promotes her music as a means to a "healing groove."

"Music heals a lot of people. My music is a gift that was given to me and I believe in sharing, giving back. I hope people realize over time that music is a way to speak mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually. Each one of these represents some way through that musical door that needs to be open."

The Pittsburgh Blues Festival, produced by Ron Esser, was an important summertime event for the region, ending its 21-year run in 2015 after the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank decided to go in a new direction with its fundraising. Esser helped raise $2 million over two decades.

He has long wanted to include American roots music with a blues festival, and the new festival is doing that.

His longtime friend, Mike Lange, Pittsburgh Penguins Hall of Fame announcer and major blues fan, is optimistic it will be a success.

"This is something near and dear to me. A festival like this brings an awareness of a lot of the original music that has been produced in this country, and where it came from," he says. "History is a rich teaching tool for everyone and the blues genre is no exception."

Music, Lange says, is a conduit for young and old and makes events like these very rewarding to everyone.

"So many great musicians came from this area and people can continue to be influenced by music made available through events like this. I think it is so important, entertaining and worthwhile."

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.