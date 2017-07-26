Muse makes long-overdue return to W.Pa.

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

English alt-rock band Muse returns to Pittsburgh on Aug. 1 at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown.

The band has continued to tour but has not played in the area for some time, last playing here in 2013 at Consol Energy Center (now PPG Paints Arena). At that time, Muse was touring in support of its 2012 album "The 2nd Law," which featured singles "Survival" and "Madness," one of the band's most popular and recognizable anthems.

Muse's other top tracks include "Uprising," "Starlight" and "Hysteria," with all three songs combining for more than 200 million views on the band's official YouTube account.

Having started in 1994, the band has put out seven full-length albums, with its last LP "Drones" coming in 2015. Of those releases, three have gone platinum in the United States, 2003's "Absolution, 2006's "Black Holes and Revelations" and 2009's "The Resistance."

The newest music to come from the Muse camp is "Dig Down," a lyrically uplifting single that was released in May, accompanied by a music video.

The song opens with the haunting voice of lead singer Matt Bellamy serenading listeners with empowering words. "When hope and love has been lost / And you fall to the ground / You must find a way," he says. Bellamy continues later in the song with lines like, "Face the firing squad / Against all the odds / You will find a way."

While "Dig Down" is the band's newest offering, Bellamy told British station Radio X that the next Muse album will be out in the second half of 2018, with songs being released prior to the album.

"We're going to put out at least another three songs … or even more ahead of the next album coming out," Bellamy said.

"People are going to see into the creative process as we're writing and recording the songs, and we're going to put them out quite soon after."

Zach Brendza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1288, zbrendza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @zbTrib.