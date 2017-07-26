Southern Avenue brings its 'refreshing energy' to Greensburg's SummerSounds

Can't view the attachment? Then download the latest version of the free, Adobe Acrobat reader here:

Ori Naftaly came to the U.S. from Israel in 2013 to enter the International Blue Challenge in Memphis. His band became the only Israeli group to ever advance to the event's semi-finals, and he made Memphis his permanent base.

But despite finding success with the Ori Naftaly Blues Band, he wanted more. Enter vocalist Tierinii Jackson and her sister, Tikyra, a drummer. Raised on gospel music, the Jacksons provided a missing element Naftaly had long sought. Jazz bassist Daniel McKee and keyboardist Jeremy Powell, an alumnus of the Stax Music Academy, an after-school and summer program for Memphis youths, also joined what would become Southern Avenue, which appears Aug. 4 at SummerSounds in Greensburg.

Question: You came to Memphis in 2013 for the International Blues challenge. Had you been to the U.S. before this? What were your hopes, your dreams, your fears?

Answer: Flying into Memphis was my first time in US. It was amazing to experience the love Memphis has for music and food. I fell in love with a city I was already in a deep romance with so to speak. My dreams were to become a better musician and a better person. Hopefully to be able to stay here and tour and have a career. Israel is a very small country and being able to explore this beautiful country and do my thing is a true blessing.

Q: When you met Tierinii, you did not hesitate to disband your solo project in favor of forming a new collaboration with her. What gave you the confidence this would work?

A: I didn't really disband my band. I hired her as my lead singer and then her sister TK took on the drums because it was the natural thing to do. The more time we spent together the more love we had to each other and we realized we want to create something new.

Q: What does it mean to have your debut album, "Southern Avenue, on the Stax label? Did you listen to Stax artists growing up in Israel?

A: It's amazing. I grew up on Stax music. Albert King, Mavis Staples, Otis Redding..you name it.

Q: Tierinii and Tikyra grew up with gospel music. Daniel has a jazz background, and Jeremy is trained in the Stax sound. What does their background add to Southern Avenue's sound?

A: Our sound is the collaboration between all of our musical tastes. Having the girls bring their gospel-R&B-soul driven music is perfect to me and Jeremy's blues rock attitude.

Q: It seems that people are increasingly seeking out original music instead of the processed recordings that dominate Top 40 radio. Do you find that people are more willing to embrace bands who play new and original music more readily than just few years ago?

A: We believe in expressing our emotions and feelings through our music. When we cover a song we do it our way. People always want something new to listen to and we hope we will be a refreshing energy in their lives.

Q: The video for "Peace Will Come" features images from the Civil Rights movement. Given the diversity of the band, and the age we are living in, is this an especially important song for Southern Avenue?

A: "Peace Will Come" was written by me at first about my experiences growing up in Israel. When I brought it to Tierinii she worked on putting her feelings into it. And that's how it came about. It's about seeking for the peace that is within us. Not just among countries or cultures or religions. Being at peace with yourself is the hardest thing to do.

The 7 p.m. show is free. Details: summersounds.com

Shows of Note

Out of the Blue

Out of the Blue, July 28, Mr. Smalls, Millvale

It's foolish to play a musical game of what if, but it's fair to wonder if Out of Blue was ahead of its time. Comprised of students from Penn State, Out of the Blue's mix of melodic rock was at odds with flannel-wearing motif of early '90s grunge. Winners of the Graffiti Rock Challenge in 1993, the band featured one of the area's most underrated vocalists, Frank Spadafora; Erik Cirelli, a multi-faceted guitarist comfortable in most any genre; and bassist Mike Speranzo, one of the co-owners of Mr. Smalls. The July 31 reunion show also features the Liz Berlin Band and students from Berlin's Real Life Music Camp. 412-821-4447 or mrsmalls.com

Primus, with Clutch, July 30, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore

Bassist Les Claypool is one of rock's most compelling showmen, a slap bass player whose on-stage presence is reminiscent of a manic puppet. But his showmanship sometimes obscures his talents as a songwriter. Claypool's compositions include "Jerry Was a Race Car Driver," "My Name is Mud," "Mr. Krinkle," "Sailing the Seas of Cheese" and, of course, the "South Park" theme. There's really no precedent for Primus' funk-thrash sound, and no band has ever come close (or even tried) to duplicate it. 412-229-5483 or promowestlive.com.

The Melvins

The Melvins, July 31, Rex Theater, Pittsburgh's South Side

Buzz Osborne formed the Melvins in 1983, naming the band after a despised supervisor at a Safeway where he worked in Washington state. Since then Osborne has shepherded the band through numerous personnel changes. What's remained the same is Osborne's idiosyncratic sludge metal that might be occasionally tweaked, but is always recognizable as Melvin-esque. 412-381-6811 or rextheater.com.

The Shins, Aug. 1, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore

James Mercer's pop compositions have an airy, effervescent quality, compact slices of pop nirvana But the band's lead singer, guitarist and founder's writes complex and incisive lyrics that give songs such as "Phantom Limb," "Simple Song" or "Name for You" ballast. The latest album, "Heartworms," is indie pop at its best, and marks Mercer as one of this generation's premier tunesmiths. 412-229-5483 or promowestlive.com.

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.