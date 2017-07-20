Linkin Park singer Bennington found dead of apparent suicide

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Chester Bennington, lead vocalist of Linkin Park, died of an apparent suicide Thursday morning, the Los Angeles County coroner confirmed. He was 41.

Firefighters received a call about 9 a.m. regarding a cardiac arrest in the 2800 block of Via Victoria in Palos Verdes Estates, said Joey Napoli, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The report indicated the male victim had hanged himself, he said.

Firefighters arrived and cleared the scene by 9:29 a.m., Napoli said. The Palos Verdes Estate Police Department declined to comment about the death.

Fans and friends mourn the loss of Chester Bennington from Linkin Park. https://t.co/QtyEiOgBs2 — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) July 20, 2017

The news, first reported by TMZ, came just hours after Linkin Park released a music video for "Talking To Myself" off the band's 2017 album, "One More Light."

His bandmate, Mike Shinoda, provided confirmation via Twitter: "Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true." He didn't go into specifics but promised an official statement was forthcoming.

Bennington had a career in music that spanned more than two decades. In addition to his work with Linkin Park, he also performed with Stone Temple Pilots.

Bennington was also friends with Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, who died in May in what authorities ruled as a suicide. Thursday would have been Cornell's 53rd birthday.

Watch Chester Bennington and Chris Cornell sing 'Hunger Strike' in 2008 https://t.co/3MuEdremQ6 pic.twitter.com/lCzFs5bi6C — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) July 20, 2017

The two toured together. In May, Bennington sang "Hallelujah" at Cornell's funeral.

"I'm still weeping, with sadness, as well as gratitude for having shared some very special moments with you and your beautiful family," Bennington wrote in a tribute to Cornell shortly after his death.

Reactions came from fans and other musicians:

Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) July 20, 2017

no words. so heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington. — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) July 20, 2017