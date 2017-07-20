Linkin Park singer Bennington found dead of apparent suicide
Updated 7 hours ago
Chester Bennington, lead vocalist of Linkin Park, died of an apparent suicide Thursday morning, the Los Angeles County coroner confirmed. He was 41.
Firefighters received a call about 9 a.m. regarding a cardiac arrest in the 2800 block of Via Victoria in Palos Verdes Estates, said Joey Napoli, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The report indicated the male victim had hanged himself, he said.
Firefighters arrived and cleared the scene by 9:29 a.m., Napoli said. The Palos Verdes Estate Police Department declined to comment about the death.
Fans and friends mourn the loss of Chester Bennington from Linkin Park. https://t.co/QtyEiOgBs2— Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) July 20, 2017
The news, first reported by TMZ, came just hours after Linkin Park released a music video for "Talking To Myself" off the band's 2017 album, "One More Light."
His bandmate, Mike Shinoda, provided confirmation via Twitter: "Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true." He didn't go into specifics but promised an official statement was forthcoming.
Bennington had a career in music that spanned more than two decades. In addition to his work with Linkin Park, he also performed with Stone Temple Pilots.
Bennington was also friends with Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, who died in May in what authorities ruled as a suicide. Thursday would have been Cornell's 53rd birthday.
Watch Chester Bennington and Chris Cornell sing 'Hunger Strike' in 2008 https://t.co/3MuEdremQ6 pic.twitter.com/lCzFs5bi6C— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) July 20, 2017
The two toured together. In May, Bennington sang "Hallelujah" at Cornell's funeral.
"I'm still weeping, with sadness, as well as gratitude for having shared some very special moments with you and your beautiful family," Bennington wrote in a tribute to Cornell shortly after his death.
Reactions came from fans and other musicians:
. @jimmykimmel pays tribute to Linkin Park's Chester Bennington: 'He will be missed terribly' https://t.co/1SolbkPwIT pic.twitter.com/qa4dne9xiN— Variety (@Variety) July 20, 2017
Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us— OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) July 20, 2017
no words. so heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington.— Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) July 20, 2017
So sorry to hear the news about Chester Bennington. Sending so much luv, strength & light to his family, kids & @linkinpark ohana.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 20, 2017
See Chester Bennington's life in pictures: https://t.co/ykNmjmodwT pic.twitter.com/JmMCMmj37U— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 20, 2017