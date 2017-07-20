Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Linkin Park singer Bennington found dead of apparent suicide

Wire Reports | Thursday, July 20, 2017, 4:12 p.m.
Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP
Chester Bennington, left, performs during the MMRBQ Music Festival 2015 at the Susquehanna Bank Center in Camden, N.J.

Updated 7 hours ago

Chester Bennington, lead vocalist of Linkin Park, died of an apparent suicide Thursday morning, the Los Angeles County coroner confirmed. He was 41.

Firefighters received a call about 9 a.m. regarding a cardiac arrest in the 2800 block of Via Victoria in Palos Verdes Estates, said Joey Napoli, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The report indicated the male victim had hanged himself, he said.

Firefighters arrived and cleared the scene by 9:29 a.m., Napoli said. The Palos Verdes Estate Police Department declined to comment about the death.

The news, first reported by TMZ, came just hours after Linkin Park released a music video for "Talking To Myself" off the band's 2017 album, "One More Light."

His bandmate, Mike Shinoda, provided confirmation via Twitter: "Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true." He didn't go into specifics but promised an official statement was forthcoming.

Bennington had a career in music that spanned more than two decades. In addition to his work with Linkin Park, he also performed with Stone Temple Pilots.

Bennington was also friends with Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, who died in May in what authorities ruled as a suicide. Thursday would have been Cornell's 53rd birthday.

The two toured together. In May, Bennington sang "Hallelujah" at Cornell's funeral.

"I'm still weeping, with sadness, as well as gratitude for having shared some very special moments with you and your beautiful family," Bennington wrote in a tribute to Cornell shortly after his death.

Reactions came from fans and other musicians:

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.