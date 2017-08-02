'Heart.Beat.Here' is return to Dashboard Confessional's songwriter's strengths

The new Dashboard Confessional song, "Heart.Beat.Here," might not sound radically different from previous band efforts. But for lead singer, guitarist and songwriter Chris Carrabba, the song marks a return to his strengths. A few years ago, an industry professional told the Florida native that lyrics were passe and that Carrabba should concentrate on how a song sounded.

Carrabba's songs have always elicited passionate sing-alongs among his fans at live shows. Telling him to eschew lyrics was akin to advising Meryl Streep to quit acting in favor of auto racing, or telling Stephen King to forget writing to concentrate on stand-up comedy.

"It might have been a loose directive to challenge me," says Carrabba, who performs Aug. 8 at Pittsburgh's Stage AE with the All-American Rejects. "But I think it was 'lyrics don't matter anymore so how do you fit in now that lyrics don't matter.' And I discovered that if lyrics don't matter, I don't matter. I don't fit in. It took me awhile, a record and a half, to realize that it if that's the case and I'm not going to matter, I'm going to do it anyway because that's what I do."

Question: Are you surprised that Dashboard Confessional's original audience has stayed with you through the years?

Answer: Something that I've noticed for the last three years since we came back from our hiatus is that during the course of our career, there was always an influx of additional fans. Maybe they were younger, or maybe they were new to it and aged up into finding the music. … When we left what I thought what we'd lose was the influx of any new fans. … I thought that was a piece that was never coming back.

What I found when we came back was not only were they there, but they were all there. There were somehow more people than ever that had discovered us in that time than in a comparable time previously. It's left me with this extremely bright and optimistic view of our career.

Q: So many of Dashboard's songs are still meaningful to fans. Have any of the songs, such as "Screaming Infidelities," a song about the ending of relationship, changed meaning for you?

A: The meaning has changed, and changes often. That seems to be most malleable song, and when I say malleable I mean to be shaped by the audience. I almost feel like you kind of can't help being swept up in the emotional tenor of the audience sometimes, and I feel that they can either bring me back to who I was when I wrote that song, or who I am today and how I feel about that person, or how I felt about her before I wrote that song, long before I wrote that song.

One of the songs we cover sometimes is The Cure's "Just Like Heaven." It's just insanely sad, lyrically. But it is so joyful when the crowd sings it, at their shows and at mine. ... And that kind of applies to "Screaming …" sometimes. It brings me a great, unexpected surge of real love.

Q: What about the song "Vindicated" and "Hands Down?"

A: The nature of an anthem is a little less malleable. It's only enhanced, the meaning is the same but the feeling has just increased over the years (with "Vindicated").

The thing about "Hands Down," if I picked up a guitar and sang it to you over the phone it's like a time machine. I am right back where I was (in 2002), thinking about who I wrote it about and why I wrote it. I get to feel a little bit of what that powerful feeling was that I saved in a little corner of myself for when I would write.

What I like so much about that vibe, what I notice more than anything else — and it's not like you can stop and notice all these bits of minutia when you're playing a song because you're floating in it — it seems the audience and I are sharing it across gender lines. It seems like the men and the women are feeling the same thing. And that is pretty unique because the male and female perspectives are different. But somehow they both seem to have the same reaction. I don't know why.

Q: Do you feel like some of your songs have almost passed into the public domain the way that Springsteen fans take ownership of "Born to Run" or "Thunder Road?"

A: Yes. I love those Springsteen songs and feel like they are mine when I hear them. … It's an interesting little piece that's unique to the artistry of songwriting and live performance. If you were a very big fan of Gustav Klimt, that may shape how you come to paint, but you probably don't paint his most famous works over and over again at a coffee shop or at a party. If you watch the "Godfather" you might repeats its most famous lines, but you're not going to put on your own stage performance. … I can't think of another art form where that happens, and where it's so endorsed by the original creator.

