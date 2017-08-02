Jazz greats converge at Hartwood Acres

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Larry Carlton comes to perform Aug. 13 at Hartwood Acres, he will be part of a big family picnic.

The guitarist who has created his own identifiable style in nearly 50 years as a soloist is the heart of the show, but he will be joining Pittsburgh jazz families at the concert.

The show also is a CD-release party for "Fathers and Sons," an MCGJazz release that features two-generation performances by well-known musical families.

The album started out belonging to Don Aliquo Sr. and Jr., but grew into a broader showcase.

"You have to give Marty Ashby a lot of credit," the elder Aliquo says of the executive producer of the musical arm of the Manchester Craftsmen's Guild. "We started out with just the two of us and Marty came up with the idea of getting other people involved."

The album then grew into a sort of dad-and-son all-star game with sax workman Benny Benack Jr. and trumpeter Benny Benack III; pianist Don DePaolis and son, bassist Tony; pianist James T. Johnson Jr. and drummer James III; alto saxist Ray DeFade and son Eric on tenor; and percussionists Jay Ashby and son Lucas.

"I really think we hit upon something," Aliquo says.

The album is a rollicking stroll through mainstream jazz. It features standards such as "But Not for Me" and "Lush Life," a gently swinging "Nobody Knows the Trouble I've Seen" and four originals by the younger Aliquo, who teaches jazz studies at Middle Tennessee State University.

Practically the whole crew is expected for the concert. The only question mark is the elder Johnson, better known as Dr. J because of his academic ranking and his work as a teacher at the Afro-American Music Institute in Homewood. He is coming home from vacation that day and his ETA is unknown.

This part of the show also will feature the rhythm section of the album: pianist Max Leake, guitarist Eric Susoeff and drummer Thomas Wendt.

Of course, there also is the other half of the concert with Carlton, a guitarist known for his work with Steely Dan, being the lead sound of the famous theme to "Hill Street Blues" and a member of the Jazz Crusaders back in that band's heyday.

Carlton, known as Mr. 335 because of his Gibson 335 guitar, has been busy this summer touring with Steely Dan, reliving the days connected to his tasty solo from "Kid Charlemagne."

"I was asked to fill in for their current guitarist," he says with a laugh. "So basically, I was asked to be a substitute for music I helped to create. I had to go back and listen to my stuff."

Music begins at 7:30 p.m. It is free. Details: alleghenycounty.us/special-events.

A jazzy Sunday dinner

August brings the Reservoir of jazz series to Highland Park in the East End.

The late afternoon concerts always provide a setting for a picnic dinner and relaxing way to end the weekend — or begin the work week.

Concerts this year feature: Aug. 6 — Jeff Lashway; Aug. 13 — Craig Davis; Aug. 20 — Max Leake; Aug. 27 — Cliff Barnes; and Sept. 3 — Alton Merrell.

Music is 5 to 7 p.m. and is free. Details: pittsburghpa.gov/citiparks or 412-255-2493.

Bob Karlovits is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.