Brantley Gilbert's 'Devil Don't Stop' fires up KeyBank Pavilion

Fortunately, Western Pennsylvania got a date booked on country star Brantley Gilbert's "The Devil Don't Sleep" summer tour. Starting in September, the father-to-be will begin a hiatus lasting for the rest of the year.

Gilbert's wife, Amber, is expecting a baby boy in November. The couple have picked out their first child's name, which remains a secret for the time being. And Gilbert is giddy as he anticipates becoming a dad.

"I'm feeling the belly, and can feel the baby moving around," says Gilbert, who is performing on Aug. 6 at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown.

The four-month hiatus may not sound too long — but until now, Gilbert hasn't taken off more than a week or two off during his career.

"I'm taking September through first of January to really, really concentrate … and learning all I can, and being the best husband and enjoying being a dad for a bit," he says.

He enjoys being back in his hometown of Jefferson, Ga. He returned to Georgia after spending time in the Nashville area, where most country singers live, because he wanted to feel at home with "people who have known me all my life, and hold me accountable."

"I'm around the people and places that I started writing songs about," Gilbert says.

Gilbert — known for his hybrid style that merges the themes and attitude of outlaw country with heartland rock — has become an amphitheater headliner eight years after the 2009 release of his debut album, "Modern Day Prodigal Son." Before he became so famous as a singer, he had a more behind-the-scenes success as a songwriter: Gilbert wrote Jason Aldean's signature "Dirt Road Anthem" and "My Kind of Party."

Since his debut, Gilbert has produced several No. 1 hits, including "Bottoms Up," "One Hell of an Amen," "You Don't Know Her Like I Do" and "Country Must Be Country Wide." He describes all his albums as chapters of his life, with each self-penned song a page from that chapter.

"As a writer, I try to write songs about my life and the daily ups and downs, the big things and the small things," Gilbert says. "All my records … have experiences that I've either gone through myself, or in a close relationship with somebody who has. They all draw a line to a story."

Songwriting, Gilbert says, is "the truest form of expression to me outside of prayer."

The current album, "The Devil Don't Sleep," debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's top country albums chart, and at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

"The Devil Don't Sleep," which came out in January, followed two back-to-back platinum albums: "Just As I Am" and "Halfway to Heaven."

The album titles reflect Gilbert's deep Christian faith, a theme that often appears in lyrics.

Even some of his many tattoos include the spiritual element, like the big stone cross on Gilbert's chest.

"It reminds me that I'm not by myself," Gilbert reflects about his cross tattoo.

"There's been times when I've taken heat for writing songs that are faith-based, then turning around and writing songs about partying," Gilbert says. Yet without the partying songs, "I don't feel like I'd be honest with people. I like being the what-you-see-is-what-you-get guy."

The title track of "The Devil Don't Sleep" explores the lure of temptation for all kinds of harmful things — not just drinking, which the recovering alcoholic Gilbert gave up several years ago.

"It's about just knowing that whatever the devil is, everyone has their struggles," he says. "I'm a believer, so I believe in a literal devil. … It's just being aware that temptation doesn't sleep; it's always there, and it is a reminder to keep your head on a swivel and stay on course."

Don't forget to enjoy yourself, though. As for the Burgettstown concert, Gilbert says: "We're bringing a party, so I hope they're ready to party with us."

Kellie B. Gormly is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.