Music

Flood City Music Festival keeps Johnstown rocking all weekend long
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 12:00 p.m.
THE CLARKS
The Clarks will perform at the Johnstown Area Heritage Association's Ameriserv Flood City Music Festival.
DRIFTWOOD
Driftwood will perform at the Johnstown Area Heritage Association's Ameriserv Flood City Music Festival at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 5 on the mainstage inside Peoples Natural Gas Park.

Johnstown Area Heritage Association presents Ameriserv Flood City Music Festival Aug. 4-5. The two-day event is a celebration of American music attracting thousands of enthusiastic music fans to Johnstown every summer.

Held in the 3.5-acre Peoples Natural Gas Park, opening night artists include The Crew of the Half Moon, Black Cat Moan, Sean Patrick McGraw, The Boogie Hustlers, Wreck Loose, John McEuen & Friends and The Clarks at one of three stages — the Oilhouse, Under the Pavilion or the Mainstage — beginning at 4 p.m. Aug. 4. On Aug. 5, the entertainment begins at noon with acts such as The Evergreens, Angry Johnny Stangry, Scott Jeffreys & The Augmented Triad, Thorn Bush, DK Anderson's Cypher Jazz, Amilia K. Spicer, The Velvet Stones, Igor & Red Elvises, The Flow Band, Shelley King, Driftwood, Jefferson Starship and Sugar Ray.

The festival's roots go back to 1989 for the 100-year commemoration of the Great Johnstown Flood of 1889. One of the most popular events that year was a large street fair in the historic Cambria City neighborhood.

That became a National Folk Festival, which had a three-year run beginning in 1990 over Labor Day weekend.

In 2004, the location was changed and in 2009 it was given its current name and moved to the first weekend in August. With the help of a $2 million grant from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and a lead gift from Peoples Natural Gas, the goal of developing Peoples Natural Gas Park began in 2012.

Tickets are $20-$60.

Peoples Natural Gas Park is located at 90 Johns St., Johnstown

Gates open at 4 p.m. Aug. 4 and noon on Aug. 5

Details: 814-539-1889 or floodcitymusic.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

