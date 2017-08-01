Tesla shows no 'Signs' of slowing down, bringing show to the Palace

Not unlike its late, scientific namesake, Tesla has often quietly flown under the radar, ever since releasing their 1986 debut album, "Mechanical Resonance."

Save for a brief span when the group's cover of 1970s one-hit wonders Five Man Electrical Band's "Signs" got the Sacramento quintet major crossover success, the band has spent much of its career serving its hardcore fan base and getting accolades from the hard rock community.

These approving nods include a number of famous fans including the members of Def Leppard, whom Tesla has known since officially meeting Phil Collen, the late Steve Clark and Rick Allen at a club date the latter was playing in 1986. The groups have toured together regularly since then and the relationship has moved into the studio.

Tesla founding member Frank Hannon says the collaboration began when the Leps guitarist Collen produced and wrote the song "Save That Goodness." which wound up on Tesla's "Mechanical Resonance Live."

"Phil has been a big fan of the band since he sat in and jammed with us when we toured with them in 1987. He was watching our show every night when we were opening for them last year and he thought to himself that he loved us and wanted to help us," Hannon says. "So he came into our dressing room and said that he had a lot of energy and passion for Tesla and he wanted to help us. Some of the best artists collaborate and get help from their friends and then great things happen. Johnny Cash did it with Willie Nelson and Jimi Hendrix did it with Bob Dylan. We were really excited to have Phil come in. When someone is excited about something, you can feed off of it, so that's what we did. And we're still doing that now. He's helping us write and record a new album. It's a very positive excitement that we're sharing together."

Having spent most of the past year or so on the road with Def Leppard and different co-headliners, including Styx and REO Speedwagon, Tesla continues to be a band of road warriors and are currently playing smaller venues, where the group gets to stretch out quite a bit more.

Couple it with the fact that the band is celebrating three decades since the release of its aforementioned 1986 debut (which was also commemorated by the release of last year's "Mechanical Resonance Live"), there's been quite a bit of looking back for Hannon and company that's proven to be fun for fans and the band.

"It was a lot of fun [recording "Mechanical Resonance Live"] because it was like revisiting my youth. I was 17 years old when I was writing some of those songs," Hannon says. "So it brought me back to revisiting that energy of being a young teenager and playing guitar in that fashion. And realizing that some of that songwriting was pretty mature for that age. 'Changes,' 'Before My Eyes' and 'We're No Good Together'—some of that music is pretty mature for a teenager. (For our current tour), we don't just do 'Mechanical Resonance.' We do a lot of everything. We do 'Song & Emotion,' 'Forever More' and 'Into the Now.' Even "Simplicity," our last (studio) album, we open the show with 'MP3.' We try to span the whole 30-year career."

Despite being labeled a hair metal outfit by lazy critics and music fans, Tesla has far more in common with a number of the classic rock acts the band covered on its two-volume 2007 "Real to Reel" project. For that outing, Tesla used analog tape and vintage equipment to record myriad classic rock songs originally cut by the likes of UFO, Mott the Hoople, The Temptations, Sly & the Family Stone, Black Sabbath and yes, Montrose. While Hannon didn't get to record anything with the group by his personal musical heroes,Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson, it's their musical approach that he tries to incorporate into his own songs when given the chance.

"(What I love about Cash and Nelson) are the storytelling and realness and simplicity of their voices.," he said. "They play with a style where they don't care what you think. They are just going out and doing it."

Dave Gil de Rubio is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.