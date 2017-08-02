The Stickers music featured in 'Pure Country 3'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh country musicians The Stickers previewed their new single, "Girl In A Pick-Up Truck," recently on WWE, and the song will be featured in the new film "Pure Country 3: Pure Heart," a Warner Brothers and WWE Studios summer release.

The song is woven into the storyline of the film, the third installment in a movie franchise started by country crooner George Strait.

It marks the first time the band — otherwise known as the Wodarek brothers, John, Jim and Joe, who grew up in Brookline — will have a song placed in a feature film. It even makes a brief appearance in the trailer.

Starring in the movie are country music legend Willie Nelson, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Cozi Zuehlsdorff ("Dolphin Tale 1" and "Dolphin Tale 2," "Sofia The First," television series "Monday Morning"), Lawrence Turner ("Free State of Jones," "Dallas Buyers Club," and "Underground"), Patti Brindley ("Nashville," "Sun Records," "NCIS New Orleans").

Among The Stickers' achievements are:

• Singles "Country Proud" and "Countrified" featured during Stanley Cup Finals games two, three, four and five.

• Appearance on the television show "Nashville."

• Two singles hitting Country Radio's Music Row Top 40 charts.

• "Countrified" selected by the NHL and featured during the televised broadcast of the NHL All Star Game on NBC, MSNBC, and NHL.com, along with All Star Weekend activities.

• "Country Proud" featured during the City of Pittsburgh's Fireworks display and WPXI's broadcast.

• Three Billboard songwriting awards.

