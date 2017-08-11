Supper Break String Band is on a break, but Josh Starrett plays on

“Being on stage is one thing, but when you see somebody else fall in love with music and you can help them out, that's the most rewarding thing to me.”

“When younger musicians come up to me and ask me questions and I'm able to help, that's probably the most rewarding thing to me, to help other people follow their dreams and do everything that I can to get them on their right path.

For the past few years, the Greensburg-based Supper Break String Band has been a staple at area bars and breweries, and community events like the TGIS concerts at the Palace Theatre and the Mt. Pleasant Glass & Ethnic Festival. The "Americana Grassrock" trio includes brothers Josh and Zack Starrett and their friend Spencer Hall.

Lately, the band has been on a bit of a hiatus. Lead singer and guitarist Josh Starrett recently sat down with the Trib to explain why.

Question: What's been going on?

Answer: We were pretty busy last year — traveled the country, went out to California and played some shows, Reno, Colorado, up and down the east coast and bouncing around this area as well. This year, we took a little bit of time to recoup. We're all 30 years old, we're not 21 anymore. Music is a priority, but we're all also settling into our respective careers as well.

When you're just getting out there and getting on the road, it's exciting, but then you come home and you're broke. Talk to any musician out there, and that's part of it. We had to take a breath and get things in line.

Q: What kinds of careers are you all pursuing?

A: I run a bar in (Youngstown) — Flappers at the Tin Lizzy, the cocktail bar on the top floor. I work for an oil and gas company; landman is my title.

Zack works for me at Flappers, he's basically the manager out there and he works at Mr. Toad's as well. Spencer works for a contractor.

Q: You call your music "American Grassrock." How do you define that?

A: We're not bluegrass because we don't have a banjo and a fiddle. We play a lot of bluegrass-inspired or -themed music, but it's faster, a little more on the rock side. We do rock, folk, bluegrass, blues. The umbrella term for that is Americana.

The last thing I wanted to do was get stuck under a certain label, because that's what a lot of record companies do – they say, you're rock, you're country. They take your original music and take the originality out of it and narrow it down to fit what they can market easier.

Q: Are there any gigs coming up?

A: We're kind of pausing on the bookings for the rest of the year. I'm new with the land company and I have to settle in with that and get comfortable and earn my stripes before I get back to setting time aside for music.

I'll be playing (solo) at SummerSounds at St. Clair Park in Greensburg on Friday, Aug. 18, as support for The Ballroom Thieves in front of the largest crowd I've ever been in front of. I'm super excited for that one.

Q: As you pause, can you look back to a career-high moment?

A: One of the top moments not only in my music career but also in my life was when we won the first Battle of the Bands at the Palace (in 2015). Before we even picked up our instruments, we walked out on stage and we had so much support, the place just went crazy. After every song, the applause was just deafening.

When I was a kid, I went to the Catholic school up the street (Aquinas Academy), and we would go to plays (at the Palace) and I thought it would be so cool to be on that stage some day. Going there as a musician or as an audience participant, walking through the building, you think of all the old architecture and the history, and it's fascinating.

That, and everything else that went into it was one of those feelings that, wow, you bust your ass for so long and this is what happens.

Q: Do you have a dream stage still to play?

A: There's a bluegrass festival in Cumberland, Md., every year on Memorial Day that's called DelFest. The namesake of that festival is Del McCoury (an original member of Bill Monroe's Bluegrass Boys). He's a legend in traditional bluegrass. He's obviously older now but he gets up every year and plays.

In the incubatory stage of our being a band and my music career, looking at that festival was like, OK, we're going to play there someday.

