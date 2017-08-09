Crooner Sal Valentinetti returns to Greensburg's Palace Theatre

Admission: $25, $35, $45, $65; Meet & Greet with both performers – $50 (Show ticket is required and must be purchased separately)

Sal Valentinetti is a millennial whose taste in music honors the artists he listened to while growing up.

The young New Yorker from Long Island, who performed at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg six months ago, is coming back again on Aug. 12 – just two weeks before his 22nd birthday – to give his fans more of what he does best: his renditions of the smooth standards of song stylists such as Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett and Dean Martin, backed by his band, the Black Tie Brass.

"It was a great show, a great town," he says of his Feb. 18 Palace appearance. "We packed the house. We went to Rizzo's for dinner after the show; my family and I had a great time."

No surprise that Valentinetti chose a local Italian restaurant to celebrate his success.

His co-headliner at the Palace Theatre, comedian Mike Marino, shares his love for his Italian heritage.

"I'm trying to 'Make America Italian Again'" Marino says, his version of one of President Trump's campaign slogans and the title of his own solo tour when he's not on the road with Valentinetti or working on other projects.

It's only been a year since Valentinetti launched his professional music career by appearing on NBC's "America's Got Talent" reality show. He didn't win the competition, but his rendition of Sinatra's "My Way" earned him a standing ovation, praise from judge Heidi Klum and his nickname of "The Voice."

His recently released first EP, "The Voice," features six of his popular songs, including "Love is a Many-Splendored Thing," "You Make Me Feel So Young" and "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You." It's had a great response, he says, and it will be followed by a Christmas album featuring popular holiday music and some original material, due out in the fall.

He's also filmed several episodes of a reality TV show based on his family that he hopes will be picked up for the fall season. Both Valentinetti and Marino have embraced web-based projects and have a presence on various social media platforms.

Marino, from Jersey City, N.J., is known to his fans as "New Jersey's bad boy of comedy." He has had roles in television and films, is featured on a web series that will begin shooting in September, and is a regular headliner at The Laugh Factory comedy club at The Tropicana in Las Vegas,.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.