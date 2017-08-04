Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Chris Cornell's daughter honors dad, Chester Bennington with song on 'Good Morning America'

Ap Music Writer | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 11:42 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

NEW YORK — The late rock singers Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington were honored by Cornell's 12-year-old daughter and the band OneRepublic during a moving and heartfelt live performance Friday.

Toni Cornell and OneRepublic performed “Hallelujah” on ABC's “Good Morning America,” while OneRepublic also dedicated the performance of its new song, “Rich Love,” to Bennington.

“It's an honor to perform this for my dad and Chester and to sing for them,” Toni Cornell said in an interview Friday.

Cornell and Bennington were close friends, and Bennington was the godfather to Chris Cornell's 11-year-old son, Chris.

Cornell hanged himself in May. Bennington, who was 41, hanged himself on what would have been Cornell's 53rd birthday last month. Both deaths were ruled suicides.

Bennington sang “Hallelujah” at Cornell's funeral, and OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder said that one was of the reasons why they decided to perform the Leonard Cohen track.

Cornell was a leader of the grunge movement with Seattle-based Soundgarden, with whom he gained critical and commercial acclaim. He also found success outside the band with his solo music and the bands Audioslave and Temple of the Dog.

Bennington helped Linkin Park, whose sound mixed rap and rock, become one of the most commercially successful acts in the 2000s. The Grammy-winning group sold more than 10 million copies of its 2000 debut, “Hybrid Theory,” which featured the megahit and anthem, “In the End.”

John Shearer/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2014 file photo, Chester Bennington poses in the press room at the 25th annual KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas in Inglewood, Calif. The late rock singers Bennington and Chris Cornell were honored by Cornell’s 12-year-old daughter and the band OneRepublic during a moving and heartfelt live performance Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. Toni Cornell and OneRepublic sang “Hallelujah” on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” The two late singers were close friends, and Bennington was the godfather to Chris Cornell’s 11-year-old son, Chris. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File)
Casey Curry/Invision/AP
FILE - In this July 29, 2015 file photo, Chris Cornell plays guitar during a portrait session at The Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills, Calif. Cornell, 52, who gained fame as the lead singer of the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, died at a hotel in Detroit and police said Thursday, May 18, 2017, that his death is being investigated as a possible suicide. (Photo by Casey Curry/Invision/AP, File)
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.