Elvis still the King 40 years after his death

Even 40 years after his death, the name Elvis still conjures just one person.

And the fame of the swivel-hipped singer from Tupelo, Miss., has dimmed very little since his shocking death at age 42 on Aug. 16, 1977.

Since then, Elvis Presley fans have been flocking to Memphis and his Graceland home for Elvis Week, the annual celebration of his life and career that coincides with the anniversary of his death.

An estimated 30,000 people are expected to attend a candlelight vigil that begins Tuesday night and continues into Wednesday morning at Graceland, where Presley is buried.

Most fans will have their first glimpse of a newly built entertainment complex that has replaced and updated old exhibits focused on Presley's cars, movies and memorabilia and added the Guest House at Graceland resort hotel.

The anniversary event will include talks on Presley's music and acting careers and an Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest.

Let's face it, Elvis is pretty much everywhere.

See Elvis onstage

"Elvis: Live in Concert," an all-new concert production featuring Presley on the big screen accompanied by a live orchestra, will play in Memphis on Aug. 16 and hit stages in Georgia and Florida before heading overseas this fall and next spring.

The event is inspired by the award-winning, chart-topping album releases, "If I Can Dream" and "The Wonder of You," featuring remastered vocals of Presley's voice and new orchestral arrangements of some of his biggest hits.

The Elvis: Live in Concert tour has kicked off, and fans are loving it! Get your tickets now: https://t.co/aj8wPoTWr7 #Elvis #Graceland pic.twitter.com/Lh7zfWKC4a — Graceland (@VisitGraceland) August 4, 2017

Own a piece of Elivis

The 40th anniversary attracted worldwide bidding in an auction of 315 rare and authentic Presley artifacts and memorabilia. All of the items in the auction were offered from third-party collectors and none came from the Graceland Mansion or Archives, which continue to be owned by Presley's daughter, Lisa Marie.

Among the items sold in the August 12 auction were several items worn by the King, including a sleeveless jumpsuit and jacket that sold for $250,000. A March 26, 1956, Elvis Presley signed contract solidifying Colonel Parker as his exclusive management went for $35,000, and a handwritten note from Presley saying, "When You're Not In Love, You're Not Alive — God Is Love. E.P." sold for $27,500. For a complete list of all items and final sale prices, visit auction.graceland.com/catalog.aspx.

Elvis Presley at the white piano that was in Graceland. Photo from eBay

His famous white grand piano is up for auction on eBay until Aug. 20. The piano, which stood in the Graceland music room for more than a decade, is expected to sell for millions. Ten percent of the proceeds from the Elvis White Piano will go to Starkey Hearing Foundation, which supports hearing health initiatives around the world. As the heart and soul of Presley's music room from 1957-1969, the piano was played by Presley and his many friends for practice sessions and friendly sing alongs.

Hear the music

Elvis may have left the building, but his music still gets folks all shook up.

Exactly 40 years after @ElvisPresley 's death, he is heading back to the top album slot in world charts. https://t.co/OfDqRp5g9o — Mark Beech (@Mark_Beech) August 14, 2017

A new box set, "Elvis Presley: A Boy From Tupelo — The Complete 1953-1955 Recordings," culls every existing professional recording the King of rock 'n' roll made before he jumped to RCA Records and became a national and international phenomenon in 1956.

For Ernst Mikael Jorgensen, the Danish music enthusiast and archivist who's been overseeing Presley's recorded legacy since the early 1990s, "A Boy From Tupelo" is one more way to refresh the memories of those who may have forgotten just how monumental Presley's arrival was more than 60 years ago.

"Stories tend to get shorter and shorter over time to the point where you can't make sense of them anymore," Jorgensen told the Los Angeles Times. He chased down elusive outtakes, alternate takes, live recordings as well as radio broadcasts and interviews Presley made before his career fully blossomed.

He also uncovered hundreds of photos from the period that have never been widely seen. Those are included in a 120-page book along with a week-by-week chronology of Presley's activities that accompanies the three-CD set released on July 28.

Still need more Elvis? Check out "The Complete Elvis Presley Masters" 30-CD set, released in 2010, containing all 711 official recordings Presley made during his 42 years. Then there is last year's 60-CD box set, "Elvis Presley — The Album Collection," which reissued all that material as it was originally released by RCA from 1956 to 1977.

And Elvis' music remains a part of pop culture. "It's Now or Never," a ballad Elvis recorded in 1960, found its way into mainstream media at least twice this year. In March, it was used in an ad for Jose Cuervo in which a group of bargoers double down on tequila as civilization crumbles around them outside. The song also came up in the soundtrack of the April 2 series finale of HBO's "Big Little Lies."

In the last year, his songs have been used in several movies, from "C.C. Rider" and "Viva Las Vegas" in "The Boss Baby," to "A Little Less Conversation" in "Passengers."

Becoming Elvis

Google "Elvis impersonators in Pittsburgh" and you'll find Randy Galioto in "Elvis Lives," Jamie Harris in "Shadows of the King" and other acts.

Galioto of Verona says he limits the number and location of the shows he does, but if "I was willing to take more jobs … and was willing to travel more than the tri-state area, I could perform all the time."

Oldies music fans predominate in some venues, but at all-ages shows, Galioto says, "it's surprising to see how many of the younger audience know the words and will sing and dance along."

Lorraine Flanders, 82, of Yukon, stretches out her arms for a hug after dancing her way to Elvis impersonator Eddie Steen, 47, of West Newton, puts on a show at the West Newton Center for Active Adults in 2016. Photo by Dan Speicher

Westmoreland County's resident Elvis tribute artist is Eddie Steen of West Newton. Steen shows up as The King at events and fundraisers all around the area, most recently on Aug. 12 in "Bo Wagner's Kings of Las Vegas" at the Antonelli Event Center in Irwin.

The website vegas.com has a column called "Elvis in Vegas Today," listing current tribute shows and links for ticket purchases. See Elvis alone in "All Shook Up" at the V Theater, or find him with his contemporaries in "Legends in Concert" at the Flamingo and "Million Dollar Quartet" at Harrah's.

On the big and small screens

Between 1959 and 1966, Elvis starred in 31 movies, with character names like Lucky Jackson ("Viva, Las Vegas," 1964) and Deke Rivers ("Loving You," 1957). He played guitar, sang a little and almost always got the girl.

Although his film career ended years before his death, Elvis keeps popping up in movies and television shows, either in the form of Elvis impersonators or actor's portraying the actual King.

Drake Milligan played Elvis in the new CMT series "Sun Records," which debuted on Feb. 23. The show is based on the hit musical "Million Dollar Quartet," which re-creates the impromtu recording session in 1956 with Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash and Eddy Arnold. The musicial debuted on Broadway in 2010 and continues to tour around the U.S.

Other famous portrayal of Presley include Michael Shannon in 2016's "Elvis & Nixon," Don Johnson in "Elvis & the Beauty Queen" (1981), Jonathan Rhys-Meyers in the 2005 mini-series "Elvis: The Early Years" and Kurt Russell in 1979's "Elvis."