Stars align for 15th annual Monroeville Jazz Festival

Jazz aficionados will want to save the date on Aug. 19, when the 15th annual Monroeville Jazz Festival is held at the Tall Trees Amphitheater in Monroeville Community Park.

The Funky Fly Project, a group of high school students gaining national attention for their fusion of classic jazz styles with contemporary funk, will open the festival at 4:30 p.m. Members are Winston Bell, Henry Schultz, Brandon Terry and Eric Dowdell Jr.

FUNKY FLY PROJECT KICKS OFF 2017 MONROEVILLE JAZZ FESTIVAL. 8/19 - 4:30 PM. Tall Trees Amphitheater, Monroeville https://t.co/3rGBs8m7Ph — Monroeville Jazz (@MonroevilleJazz) April 29, 2017

Pittsburgh jazz icon Etta Cox, who has appeared on Broadway, with the Pittsburgh Public Theater and City Theater, will serve as local headliner, taking the stage at 6 p.m.

Cox, who has been voted "Best Jazz Vocalist" in Pittsburgh for eight consecutive years and has received the Harry Schwalb Award for Excellence in the Arts, is also known for numerous television and film appearances. She also is a vocal instructor with Pittsburgh's Creative and Performing Arts High School.

National headliner Yamaha piano master Tony Desare and Quartet will perform at 7:30 p.m.

DeSare, a jazz singer, pianist and songwriter who performs in theaters, jazz clubs and with symphony orchestras internationally, will play a $124,000 grand piano Yamaha ships on a flatbed truck for his use, according to festival officials.

Admission is free.

Details: monroevillejazz.org

