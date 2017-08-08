Greensburg's White Rabbit welcomes Nox Boys front man Zack Keim for CD release

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Zack Keim, front man of the Pittsburgh garage band Nox Boys, will hold a CD release party for his first solo effort from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 12 at White Rabbit Cafe and Patisserie, 113 N. Main St., Greensburg.

Keim's "First Step" is a 10-track acoustic folk album with nine original songs and a cover of the gospel standard "Gonna Lay Down My Sword and Shield."

Joining Keim at the party will be Pittsburgh country singer Slim Forsythe and Frank Secich, rock musician and author of the autobiography "Circumstantial Evidence: Untold Stories of an Original Rock and Roller."

White Rabbit co-owner Tommy Medley says his Rabbit Hole Records, in the basement of the cafe, deals with Keim's label Get Hip Recordings.

"(Keim's) been friendly with us and he wanted to get his music out to some new areas, so we thought this would work well for both of us."

Admission is free to the all-ages show.

"First Step" is available for streaming or digital download at gethiprecordings.bandcamp.com.

