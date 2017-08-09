International orphan choir to perform in Cranberry church

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A choir made up of orphaned and at-risk children from Peru, India and Liberia will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 13 in Plains Presbyterian Church, 326 Plains Church Road, Cranberry.

The performance by the Matsiko World Orphan Choir will include original songs, cultural dances and multimedia testimony.

The choir is a program of the International Children's Network, is a Washington state-based organization that teams with overseas partners to obtain U.S-based financial support to help provide education for orphaned and at-risk children, with the aim of ending the cycle of poverty in third-world nations.

Choir members are auditioned annually and selected from a pool of hundreds of children, ages 5 to 16. Those chosen take part in a 1-year United States tour.

"Matsiko" is a Ugandan word for "hope."

A meet-and-greet with choir members and their chaperones will take place prior to the concert. Choir merchandise and information on the ICN will be available.

The choir also will participate in the church's regular Sunday service at 10 a.m. Aug. 13.

Details: 724-538-8785 or plainschurch.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.