Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

International orphan choir to perform in Cranberry church
Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 8:18 a.m.
Submitted
Children from Peru, India and Liberia will perform with the Matsiko World Orphan Choir on Aug. 13, 2017, at Plains Presbyterian Church in Cranberry.

Updated 1 hour ago

A choir made up of orphaned and at-risk children from Peru, India and Liberia will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 13 in Plains Presbyterian Church, 326 Plains Church Road, Cranberry.

The performance by the Matsiko World Orphan Choir will include original songs, cultural dances and multimedia testimony.

The choir is a program of the International Children's Network, is a Washington state-based organization that teams with overseas partners to obtain U.S-based financial support to help provide education for orphaned and at-risk children, with the aim of ending the cycle of poverty in third-world nations.

Choir members are auditioned annually and selected from a pool of hundreds of children, ages 5 to 16. Those chosen take part in a 1-year United States tour.

"Matsiko" is a Ugandan word for "hope."

A meet-and-greet with choir members and their chaperones will take place prior to the concert. Choir merchandise and information on the ICN will be available.

The choir also will participate in the church's regular Sunday service at 10 a.m. Aug. 13.

Details: 724-538-8785 or plainschurch.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.