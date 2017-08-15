There's never a dull moment with rocker Nugent

Ted Nugent will never be accused of being dull.

As a musician and as a public figure, the Michigan native, appearing Aug. 20 at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg, always has something to say.

Musically, his accomplishments stand for themselves: founder of the Amboy Dukes in Detroit when he was only 16; a solo career that's yielded the classic rock standards "Stranglehold" and "Cat Scratch Fever"; his tenure in the Damn Yankees with Tommy Shaw of Styx and Jack Blades of Night Ranger.

Nugent – Uncle Ted to his avid fans – also doesn't mind speaking his mind about politics and society at large.

Question: You've been playing some of your songs for four decades or more. How do you keep them fresh, for you and the band, and for your audience?

Answer: I rock ferociously hard every song, every gig, every night, every year for 50+ years and NugeTour2017 is the most intense and most fun ever! I still can't wait to crank out these classic American R&B Rock-N-Roll masterpieces every damn night! I attribute my longevity, overall health and youthful craving for the music to the definitive balance in my life that my hunting, outdoor and quality family time I orchestrate every fall and winter between tours. Such a quiet, down to earth outdoor lifestyle literally cleanses my soul, clears my head, relieves my ears and fortifies my spirit to once again grab my guitars and unleash a stream of musical consciousness.

Q: Does rock music mean the same thing to you know at 69 that it meant to you at 19? Has it changed/lessened in importance?

A: It is surely more intense and fun than ever! I've got the best band on planet earth with Greg Smith on bass and vocals and Jason Hartless on drums, and they put more energy and piss & vinegar into my music every song every night than any guitarplayer could ever dream of. We are the tightest, highest energy band in the world, and if that young, teenaged Ted Nugent showed up, we'd kick his ass royal.

Q: Are you still driven to create? Do you still intend to write new music?

A: I play my guitars everyday with passion and fiery all American killer R&B rock-n-roll magic erupts with a life of its own on a daily basis. It's so much fun it's stupid. It is impossible for me to walk past one of my guitars without fondling it madly and creating pure animal breeding music every day. I still crave the stuff, and I'm constantly unleashing exciting, driving, fun music.

Q: Is it possible to describe the feedback/energy you get from being onstage?

A: Not really but I'll try. It is truly out of body. My goosebumps have goosebumps and spiritual erections fire up every few seconds every firebreathing gig. I sponge the reciprocal energy and spirit every night. My audiences are full-on gung ho genuine heart and soul real music lovers and we share a bond for killer music performed with every ounce of our being. I have never had a bad concert in my life.

Q: Is it possible in any way for music to cut across the politics that divide the country?

A: I'm militantly anti-drug abuse but love everything Keith Richards and some other drug-infested goofballs create. Green Day is politically braindead but I love the little monkey's music and musicianship. Music is the great connector. Of the millions and millions of my facebookers I get the occasional ultra-lefty that hates my politics but knows killer music and musical dedication when they see and hear it.

Q: You recently stated that you would no longer engage in "hateful rhetoric." What spurred that decision, and how has it affected you?

A: The left is so out of control and reeking of hate and nastiness and violence that I thought I would show leadership and vow an oath to condemn all violence and hate. We are still waiting for someone from the other side to do the same.

Q: What is your take on the first eight months of the Trump presidency?

A: In the insane world of runaway fakenews and entrenched power abuse and corruption, I believe he is doing a phenomenal job and I salute him. Job creation is way up, a genuine entrepreneurial environment is now thriving, law enforcement and military heroes are relieved to have a real Commander in Chief that they respect and that respects them, border invasion is way down, we have qualified, honest people in charge of our energy, our environment and wildlife, our 2nd Amendment rights are more secure and Constitutional upgrade is at hand. During my recent visit to the White House, to have President Trump so sincerely express his understanding that he works for we the people and will be Constitutionally accountable was a glorious moment in time. He is a good man crushing the embarrassing status quo daily. It's about damn time and I am with him all the way.

Q: If you could change one thing about the country, what would it be?

A: The heartbreak of runaway dishonesty, corruption, abuse of power and indefensible criminality by our government, court system and the fakenews media should and must inspire all good we the people Americans to wake the hell up from the embarrassing self-inflicted curse of apathy and start demanding Constitutional accountability from our elected employees and press.

Q: Would you ever consider running for elected office?

A: Not at this time. I will continue to turn up my "we the people" heat to spotlight cockroaches abusing power and engaging in the runaway criminal corruption in our government till we get it right.

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.