Fist Fight offers compelling look at horrors of drug abuse

The new Fist Fight in the Parking Lot release, "714," is ostensibly a metal album. But "714" is more than a head-banging riot of angst by the Pittsburgh-based group.

Vocalist/guitarist Abby "Kat" Krizner, guitarist Jason Sichi, bassist John McCallough and drummer Chris Ruane have made a cerebral record that is partially a meditation on the horrors of drug abuse. Many of the songs titles – notably "Milk of Amnesia," Downward Sampson," and "Big Chief" – were culled from a website Sichi found about the '60s drug counterculture.

"For me it's like almost everyone I know is on drugs, good or bad," Sichi says. "A lot of it is bad. We've lost a lot of friends. … I just think (drugs) are such a part of society anymore. You can't escape it.

That content is paired with some of the most compelling music by any local band this year. While Fist Fight often draws comparisons to Black Sabbath, it's more on point to think of the group as a heavier version of Incubus.

Question: The band personnel stayed the same though Abby's pregnancy (she gave birth to a girl last year) precluded playing live. What kept the band together?

Krizner: Half of this game is going out to bars and playing late night and if you're not able to do that, what are you doing? We used that time wisely – we said if we can't play live, we can record. And that's when a lot of the album was finished.

Q: There are some tracks – especially "Downward Samson" – that are complex, elaborately constructed mood pieces. Has the music changed since your first, self-titled record in 2012?

Krizner: We're fast and punchy when we kind of cut the fat on some songs. But if we were given carte blanche just to jam, we're slow-jam atmospheric cinematic kind of quality. We like creepy and airy songs.

Sichi: I listened to our first record the other day, and it's really good, but different. Abby was so angry on it – I forgot how angry she was. … Listening to the new stuff, that's the Abby I know: even-keeled. I like that Abby a lot better.

Krizner: The other Abby had some unresolved issues.

Q: Why is the band so often compared to Black Sabbath?

Krizner: I think people jump to that because there's a mood to what we do, and it's hard to figure out what bucket it should go in. Sometimes that doom-y sound, it's easy to say it's tuned really low and its heavy so it goes there. But I don't know if that's necessarily true.

Q: While the songs titles are drawn from street names (some very obscure) for drugs, there does seem to be a disconnect between the titles and the lyrics.

Krizner: When I hear Jason say he wants to name all of the songs after drugs, it's like yeah, that's cool. But at the same time there's a lot of artistic parts of the band as a lyricist that I more than willing to give up. … But I agree with Jason that when you look at the whole record, it's right to say you see friends who aren't with us anymore. You see how it's affecting people you once knew that you don't know anymore. It's absolutely a fair dissertation.

Sichi: Although when you look at the last song, "What About Drugs," it has absolutely nothing to do with drugs. The only reason we named it that was we were singing the Heart song "What About Love" and thought it was hilarious to change it to "What About Drugs."

Show of Note

Homeless Gospel Choir, Aug. 18, Mr. Smalls, Millvale

Pittsburgh's Derek Zanetti, who performs as the Homeless Gospel Choir, writes pointed protest songs that feature grand sing-a-long choruses. Zanetti will perform songs from his new release, Normal" at Mr. Smalls before embarking on a tour that will take him to Australia and Europe. "Crazy," the new single is a two-minute blast of post-punk energy. 412-821-4447, mrsmalls.com.

Kings of Leon, with Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Aug. 18, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown

The Followills – brothers Caleb, Nathan and Jared, along with cousin Matthew – have evolved from that cool unknown band promoted by bloggers to a certified arena (or outdoor amphitheater) sized act. But the music has mostly stayed the same: rowdy and noisome rockers that are a mix of Southern rock and blues, cast in a classic rock veneer as heard on the most recent album, "Walls." 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

The Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Aug. 22, Mr. Smalls, Millvale

The Black Crowes officially broke up two years ago, and each of the Robinson brothers have formed their own bands. Chris Robinson's current group features the same blues/Southern rock that was part of the Crowes' sound, with guitarist Neal Casal standing in for Rich Robinson. It's the same but different in the same way that families are never the same when siblings are feuding. 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com.

