Music

Robert Cray Band to jazz up Palace Theatre

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Robert Cray will appear at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Aug. 19.
James L. Bass
In more than 40 years of performing, singer, guitarist and songwriter Robert Cray and his band have recorded 20 albums, 15 of which have appeared on the Billboard charts, and taken their sound, rooted in blues and soul, on tour around the world.

Cray has won five Grammys and, four years ago, was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame.

The Robert Cray Band will appear 8 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.

His multimedia release, "4 Nights of 40 Years Live," features concert clips from the 1980s and four recent shows, as the band's evolution unfolds. Included are comments from Cray and band members and interviews with musical legends Eric Clapton, Keith Richards, Bonnie Raitt, Jimmie Vaughan and Buddy Guy.

Cray cites musical influences from his youth on the sound he eventually developed, including the gospel of the Five Blind Boys of Mississippi, Bobby Bland's soul, Jimi Hendrix's rock guitar and the pop sounds of The Beatles.

"Strong Persuader," the band's 1986 release, brought their first heavy radio rotation hit, "Smoking Gun."

"We were doing blues and R&B from the first. That's just part of what we do. If you're writing a tune it's only natural to grab something from someplace else. You're gonna put in some soul changes and some jazz, something you've been listening to. With what we do, there's a whole lot of room to move," Cray says in a release.

On the DVD, Vaughan sums up Cray's success as, "He's got one foot in the future and one foot in the old stuff."

Tickets are priced $49-$59, with an additional $5 if purchased at the door. Service charges apply.

Details: 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

