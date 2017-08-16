Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Bruno Mars to play Pittsburgh

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Bruno Mars brings his 24K Magic Tour to PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Aug. 22.
Bruno Mars brings his 24K Magic Tour to PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Aug. 22.

Touring in support of his 2016 album "24K Magic," Bruno Mars will make a stop at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. Aug. 22.

The powerhouse singer-songwriter and all-around entertainer will be backed by his eight-piece band, The Hooligans.

Some critics have likened songs from Mars' latest release to '90s dance party music. The most recent single is "That's What I Like."

The Pittsburgh show is part of a 141-concert tour that will make stops in 32 countries.

Tickets start at $187.

Details: theppgpaintsarena.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

