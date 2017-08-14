Evanescence to perform with orchestra at Heinz Hall show

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A gothic-rock band whose first two albums sold a total of 10 million copies and produced three gold and platinum hits will bring a reimagining of its music to Heinz Hall this fall.

Evanescence will perform its new album, "Synthesis," with a live orchestra on Oct. 30 in Pittsburgh.

"Synthesis," which is expected to be released this year, will reimagine several of Evanescence's best-loved songs, using a full orchestra, electronics, and frontwoman Amy Lee's piano and voice.

"This is a total passion project for me," Lee said in a news release. "There are so many layers in our music, underneath the huge drums and guitars. I've always wanted to shine a light on some of the gorgeous David Campbell arrangements and programming elements in our songs, and that idea snowballed into completely re-doing them with full orchestra, not just strings, elaborate programming and experimentation."

Evanescence has sold nearly 25 million albums worldwide. Its debut album "Fallen" helped the band win the 2004 Grammy Award for best new artist and get a total of seven Grammy nominations, including album of the year. It also won for best hard rock performance for "Bring Me to Life."

In 2012, the band went on a hiatus that lasted three years. It resumed touring in 2015, and released a compilation album, "Lost Whispers," in February.

Lee is the current band's only original member; bassist Tim McCord has been in the band since 2006. Three other members of the band went on to form the band We Are the Fallen.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 18 at livenation.com.