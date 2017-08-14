Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Evanescence to perform with orchestra at Heinz Hall show

Wire Reports | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 2:33 p.m.
P.R. Brown
Amy Lee of Evanescence

Updated 35 minutes ago

A gothic-rock band whose first two albums sold a total of 10 million copies and produced three gold and platinum hits will bring a reimagining of its music to Heinz Hall this fall.

Evanescence will perform its new album, "Synthesis," with a live orchestra on Oct. 30 in Pittsburgh.

"Synthesis," which is expected to be released this year, will reimagine several of Evanescence's best-loved songs, using a full orchestra, electronics, and frontwoman Amy Lee's piano and voice.

"This is a total passion project for me," Lee said in a news release. "There are so many layers in our music, underneath the huge drums and guitars. I've always wanted to shine a light on some of the gorgeous David Campbell arrangements and programming elements in our songs, and that idea snowballed into completely re-doing them with full orchestra, not just strings, elaborate programming and experimentation."

Evanescence has sold nearly 25 million albums worldwide. Its debut album "Fallen" helped the band win the 2004 Grammy Award for best new artist and get a total of seven Grammy nominations, including album of the year. It also won for best hard rock performance for "Bring Me to Life."

In 2012, the band went on a hiatus that lasted three years. It resumed touring in 2015, and released a compilation album, "Lost Whispers," in February.

Lee is the current band's only original member; bassist Tim McCord has been in the band since 2006. Three other members of the band went on to form the band We Are the Fallen.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 18 at livenation.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.