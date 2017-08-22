Lilly Hiatt draws from variety of influences for album

Lilly Hiatt's new album, "Trinity Lane," is an adventurous collection of songs that defy categorization. While her voice has a gorgeous country aspect, Hiatt's music flirts with a variety of styles, including alternative and Americana.

While diversity is often celebrated, in music it can cause confusion.

"It's a double-edged sword, I think," says Hiatt, who appears Aug. 28 at Club Cafe, on Pittsburgh's South Side. "You can spin it either way. You can get that feeling of 'I'm an outcast, where do I slip in?' Or you can look at it as you can't really categorize this, there are no limitations.''

The daughter of musician and songwriter John Hiatt, Lilly Hiatt admits she has a "large pot of influences" from which she draws inspiration.

Question: So many of the songs on "Trinity Lane" have an emotional, personal quality. Do you write from your own life experiences?

Answer: I think writing is my means of emotionally coping. I think that a lot of people can better identify with that. I'm sure there are writers who come from other angles, but a lot of my friends who are songwriters do it because they have to, and that's why I do it. If I didn't do that I couldn't sort through anything. It's a place where I feel at liberty to say all the things I don't know how to say in daily conversation.

Q: The title track especially seems like it is an attempt to wrestle with some personal demons.

A: That song, I wrote it looking out my window, sitting at a little table in my living room. I quit drinking when I was 27, and I'm 33 now. … I'm not really tempted to do that now, but there have portions of my life where I think, should I just self-destruct or should I move forward and dig in. That song touches on that a little bit, certainly, just a sense of accepting where you're at, and being alone and being all right with that.

Q: How did the song "The Night David Bowie Died" come about?

A: I had that chord progression for a while and really liked it, but didn't have the words. The day after Bowie died I was distraught and in a transitional space in my life. Something about his death really cemented that for me: I am alone right now and David Bowie is not in the world anymore. I just started playing my guitar and hit record on Garage Band, singing, and those are the words that came out. That's my favorite kind of writing, when the song gets its own life and you're not controlling that anymore.

Q: About two thirds of the way through "The Night David Bowie Died" there's a guitar section that seems to mimic his guitarists, Earl Slick and Carlos Alomar. Was that on purpose?

A: We didn't want to get too kitschy with it, but we did want to get a little weird. It was like what would David Bowie do? He would get weird, and we wanted to be a little cosmic. My guitar player John Condit, it was his idea to do that; it's actually backwards guitar.

Q: The album was produced by Michael Trent of Shovels and Rope. What did he add to the music?

A: He listens to me, which is something I really value. He let me and my band work out the songs … and then he would start giving suggestions. For "Trinity Lane," we wanted to amp it up, but it was Michael who kind of lit the fire. (He said) 'Just go for it. Make it a pop-punk rock 'n' roll song. Try playing it that way instead of a county-rock anthem.' I think Michael brought this brightness to the project, this kind of shiny bright sound.

Q: Your voice has a natural, country-flavored twang. Is there a disconnect between the way you sound and the music you want to make?

A: I think I've had portions of my life where I tried to shed that kind of twanginess. When I was younger I definitely tried to sing in this bluesy kind of way. I love country music, but it's not what I grew up on. I grew up on a lot of grunge and singer-songwriters. The Indigo Girls, Aimee Mann, Wynonna Judd, all these beautiful female voices were important to how I learned to sing. And I grew up in Nashville and Franklin, Tennessee, so I'm Southern and I can't shed that and I don't want to. I think for a while I thought because my voice was certain way I was confined to playing a specific style. Then I thought, no I'm not. I can do whatever I want.

Q: Your father is often acknowledge as one of the best songwriters of the last 50 years. Has it been hard to carve out your own identity given his stature?

A: My dad is a real rock in my life, and I feel really lucky that we get to share this beautiful journey of music and talk about it together. It's a gift. But there have certainly been times where I've put a lot of pressure on myself. My dad's an amazing writer and I really look up to him, so I think I've set a high bar for myself. But that's okay. I'm glad that I have. He taught me how to work really hard, and he's never been the kind of parent who's going to say everything I do is gold. But when I've done a good job, man is he proud. … It's taken some time to carve out my own identity, but it's something I really value. I'm finally at a point where people are still asking about my dad, but it's not the first question.

Shows of Note

Feastival, featuring Leftover Salmon, Aug. 26, McKees Rocks Municipal Lot

McKees Rocks has not had a music scene since Mancini's Lounge hosted national touring acts in the '60s, '70s and '80s. Feastival will change that, if only for a day. Headliner Leftover Salmon is one of more inventive and popular jam bands performing today. The Colorado-based group will be joined by local musicians including theCAUSE, Lyndsey Smith & Soul Distribution. Starship Mantis, and Jeff Matson & Randy Baumann. Admission is free with online registration at http://ticketf.ly/2t6HkRU. A $5 donation is requested at the gate.

Rhonda Vincent, Aug. 26, Wild Things Park, Washington

It's become a rite of summer for high profile musicians to perform at baseball stadiums. Rhonda Vincent might not have the same name recognition as recent ballpark performers Billy Joel or Bob Dylan, but in bluegrass circles, she's royalty. Called the Queen of Bluegrass by the Wall Street Journal, Vincent had received four Grammy Awards and been multiple other honors as a singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist; she's superb fiddler and mandolin player in addition to guitarist.

Wilsen, Aug. 29, Mr. Small's, Millvale

The spare and ethereal music of Wilsen doesn't fit neatly into any genre. Vocalist Tamsin Wilson, a Brit who currently resides in Brooklyn, creates wistful and evocative pop landscapes, her dreamlike vocals buoyed by a subtle mix of bass, drums on the debut album "I Go Missing in My Sleep."

