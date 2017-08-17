Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Bonnie Tyler to sing 'Total Eclipse' hit during eclipse

The Associated Press | Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, 10:18 a.m.
In this May 17, 2013, file photo, Bonnie Tyler performs her song 'Believe in Me' during a rehearsal for the final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden. Royal Caribbean announced on Aug. 16, 2017, that Tyler will perform her hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart” at sea on the day of the total eclipse Monday during a 'Total Eclipse Cruise.'
MIAMI — Some cruise passengers will have the ultimate soundtrack for Monday's solar eclipse when Bonnie Tyler sings her hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" on board.

Royal Caribbean says the Welsh singer will be backed on the power ballad by Joe Jonas' band DNCE for a performance in an outdoor theater on its ship Oasis of the Seas as part of a "Total Eclipse Cruise."

The ship leaves from Florida on Sunday. It will sail through the Caribbean toward St. Maarten on Monday when the moon passes in front of the sun. A total eclipse will be viewable in a narrow band across the sea.

"Total Eclipse of the Heart" topped the Billboard charts for four weeks in 1983. DNCE is best known for its 2015 hit "Cake by the Ocean."

