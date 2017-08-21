17 songs for Solar Eclipse 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In case you didn't hear, there's a eclipse happening this afternoon across the American continent.

The path of totality - the moon completely covering the sun - will stream across the middle the country, starting in Oregon and sweeping to South Carolina. Pittsburgh and western Pennsylvania will experience a partial eclipse.

The event is the first since 1918 for America and the next will happen in 2024.

To mark the celestial event, here are 17 songs to share on social media for your friends

* "Black Hole Sun," Soundgarden. With the death of lead singer Chris Cornell, this track resonances even more.

* "New Moon on Monday," Duran Duran. It is Monday.

* "Ring of Fire," Johnny Cash. The Man in Black sings it straight.

* "Here Comes the Sun," The Beatles. George Harrison lets us know it will all be allright.

* "Total Eclipse of the Heart," Bonnie Tyler. Because of course.

* "Dancing In the Dark," Bruce Springsteen. There are lots of viewing parties in cities along the path of totality.

* "Pink Moon," Nick Drake. A "pink moon" is a different lunar event, but it's a really nice song.

* "Fade to Black," Metallica. The moon will cover the sun and sends the earth into darkness for about two and half minutes.

* "Total Eclipse," Iron Maiden. Metal mayhem to get you in the mood.

* "Bark at the Moon," Ozzy Osbourne. Ozzy's werewolf homage.

* "Bad Moon Rising," Creedence Clearwater Revival.

* "You're So Vain," Carly Simon. This song includes the famous line: "Then you flew your Learjet up to Nova Scotia to see the total eclipse of the sun."

* "Blister in the Sun," Violent Femmes.

* "She Blinded Me with Science," Thomas Dolby. Science in reallife today.

* "Cheap Sunglasses," ZZ Top. You actually need eclipse glasses to look at the sun, don't try to view the eclipse with regular - or cheap - sunglasses.

* "Ain't No Sunshine," Bill Withers. She's gone but will be back.

* "Satellite of Love," Lou Reed. Many of us will be watching the eclipse on TV or the internet.