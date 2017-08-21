Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

17 songs for Solar Eclipse 2017

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, 10:54 a.m.
This March 9, 2016, photo shows a total solar eclipse in Belitung, Indonesia. A solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, is set to star in several special broadcasts on TV and online. PBS, ABC, NBC, NASA Television and the Science Channel are among the outlets planning extended coverage of the first solar eclipse visible across the United States in 99 years.
This March 9, 2016, photo shows a total solar eclipse in Belitung, Indonesia. A solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, is set to star in several special broadcasts on TV and online. PBS, ABC, NBC, NASA Television and the Science Channel are among the outlets planning extended coverage of the first solar eclipse visible across the United States in 99 years.

Updated 37 minutes ago

In case you didn't hear, there's a eclipse happening this afternoon across the American continent.

The path of totality - the moon completely covering the sun - will stream across the middle the country, starting in Oregon and sweeping to South Carolina. Pittsburgh and western Pennsylvania will experience a partial eclipse.

The event is the first since 1918 for America and the next will happen in 2024.

To mark the celestial event, here are 17 songs to share on social media for your friends

* "Black Hole Sun," Soundgarden. With the death of lead singer Chris Cornell, this track resonances even more.

* "New Moon on Monday," Duran Duran. It is Monday.

* "Ring of Fire," Johnny Cash. The Man in Black sings it straight.

* "Here Comes the Sun," The Beatles. George Harrison lets us know it will all be allright.

* "Total Eclipse of the Heart," Bonnie Tyler. Because of course.

* "Dancing In the Dark," Bruce Springsteen. There are lots of viewing parties in cities along the path of totality.

* "Pink Moon," Nick Drake. A "pink moon" is a different lunar event, but it's a really nice song.

* "Fade to Black," Metallica. The moon will cover the sun and sends the earth into darkness for about two and half minutes.

* "Total Eclipse," Iron Maiden. Metal mayhem to get you in the mood.

* "Bark at the Moon," Ozzy Osbourne. Ozzy's werewolf homage.

* "Bad Moon Rising," Creedence Clearwater Revival.

* "You're So Vain," Carly Simon. This song includes the famous line: "Then you flew your Learjet up to Nova Scotia to see the total eclipse of the sun."

* "Blister in the Sun," Violent Femmes.

* "She Blinded Me with Science," Thomas Dolby. Science in reallife today.

* "Cheap Sunglasses," ZZ Top. You actually need eclipse glasses to look at the sun, don't try to view the eclipse with regular - or cheap - sunglasses.

* "Ain't No Sunshine," Bill Withers. She's gone but will be back.

* "Satellite of Love," Lou Reed. Many of us will be watching the eclipse on TV or the internet.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.