Music

Miss Freddye set to release new CD, 'Lady of the Blues'

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, 5:03 p.m.
Former Natrona Heights resident Miss Freddye Stover, award-winning artist. She is a nurse and the cause of the Blues and Roots Festival is close to her heart.
Fans of Fredericka Stover — aka Miss Freddye — can hear her new CD, "Lady of the Blues," at a special release party on Aug. 25 at Moondog's in Blawnox.

The 8:30 to 11 p.m. party brings Miss Freddye back to her roots, after playing all over Pittsburgh and the surrounding areas at venues from small pubs to large concert halls.

This release features tunes like the healing "Miss Freddye's Gonna Fix Ya," a finger-snapping "Luv Ya Baby" with John "Blues" Boyd, the horn-filled proclamation of "Lady of the Blues," the love fixer-upper "Home Improvement" and the chugging sound of "Freight Train Blues" with Brandon G Bentz — aka "Dr. B" — playing harmonica.

Joining Miss Freddye, along with Bentz, will be Andrea Iglar, saxophonist for the Dave Iglar Band; Fred Delu, keyboardist for the Matt Barranti Band; and her own award-winning Miss Freddye's Blues Band.

Ticket price is $7.

Details: 412-828-2040 or showclix.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

