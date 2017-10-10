Casino Theatre lets the sun shine in on the Age of Aquarius

As the second “long hair” in a small town like Vandergrift, Rik Billock says he used to tell people, “I'm a musician not a hippie.”

Now, by whatever moniker, Billock says he is ready to let his “freak flag fly” again, portraying a DJ/MC in the fictional Java Joint Coffeehouse for the Casino Theatre's Age of Aquarius concert Oct. 14.

Billed as “Music you grew up with and still love today,” the fundraiser for the historic Vandergrift venue spotlights sounds from the mid- and late '60s and early '70s performed by five Alle-Kiski Valley bands: First Light, Sour Mash, CSTZ, Heidi and the Hellcats and FolkHammer.

“Some people say, ‘If you remember the '60s you probably weren't there.' I disagree. I was there and quite aware and wouldn't trade those days for anything,” says Billock, an actor and musician. “We thought we'd live forever and would change the world. We were innocent, experimental and full of free love.”

Show producer Linda Boarts of Vandergrift says, “It seems as though it is ‘The Time of the Season' for a concert of this style. We have many talented musicians in the area who are of this generation and as soon as I approached them they were enthusiastic about the idea.” She is a member of the folk-rock First Light which features intricate vocal harmonies.

Each band will offer a set of 15 to 20 minutes. “Once everyone started their song selection process, the possibilities seemed endless,” says Boarts. “For that reason we have worked up a few medleys that will give the audience a taste of wonderful memories.”

The concert will conclude with a combined jam.

“We want the evening to be an experience, from the moment you arrive until you walk out at the end,” says Boarts.

Tie-dye flags will line the theater steps as the audience enters, and a photo booth with a VW mini-bus backdrop will be available for souvenir photos. Guests are invited to wear clothing of the era.

The program is not intended to make any political statements, Boarts said. “We are trying to encourage a feeling of peace and love and, of course, rock'n'roll.”

The music of the '60s and '70s was very much a documentary of the political unrest in our country at the time, she says, adding, “I think we are in a very similar situation currently.”

Brady Bottegal, a member of the Casino board of directors and stage lighting director, says, “We're thrilled that these local bands are willing to give their time and talents to help us operate and restore the Casino Theater. A show of this kind would be virtually impossible without their contributions. It's going to be a lot of fun.”

The music remains “the soundtrack of our lives,” says James LeVier, a retired Pittsburgh City police officer, lead vocalist of the Americana band FolkHammer.

“The fact that these songs remain popular nearly 50 years after their release is a testament unto itself,” says the former Apollo resident.

“I love the idea of local players paying homage to this incredible era of music.”

This is an opportunity to bring out the “inner hippie” says Lenny Collini who, along with Tim Henry and Jay Zanotti are music directors for the show. Collini, Zanotti, Jerry Thompson and John Secreto will perform for the night as CSTZ.

“The music from those days had a sort of a time code, being that songs were written for that particular time,” he says. “There was more freedom to do and try new things that still goes on today, reaching for a different sound.”

Heidi Vokes Oskin of New Kensington, who grew up in Markle, Allegheny Township, says she is humbled to be able to perform with such talents. “It has always been a dream of mine to perform on the Casino stage, where I spent many Halloweens and attended events as a child,” she says.

“I appreciate being able to perform songs of this musical era because it was a time of peace and brotherhood,” she adds. “This is something I feel that we could all be reminded of.”

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune Review contributing writer.